Kyle Busch celebrates arrival of his daughter with wife Samantha

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch's wife Samantha has just taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of their daughter. The couple celebrated this incredible milestone in their lives and posted a few pictures of the gender reveal ceremony.

Samantha and Kyle Busch got married in 2010 in Chicago, with their wedding ceremony featuring in an hour-long special on the Style Network. Their daughter is set to be their second child together, after their son Brexton Busch, who was born in 2015.

Samantha Busch @SamanthaBusch Thank you to all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate the arrival of our baby girl. It has been a long road and they have been there for us every step of the way so we had to celebrate her in style 🥂 Baby Busch is already so loved!

Busch was visibly elated in the pictures after the disappointment of Atlanta last weekend. The Las Vegas, Nevada native had a good outing on Saturday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Xpel 225, finishing in third place. The driver is set to start the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix in 15th place on Sunday at 3:30 pm EST.

Fans react to Kyle Busch's daughter's arrival

Fans were quick to respond to Samantha Busch's tweet about the couple revealing the gender of their second child yesterday. The couple received congratulations from people from all walks of life.

One fan tried to guess their daughter's name, writing:

“Kylie Mae Busch”

Samantha, Kyle Busch's wife, was quick to reply, writing:

“I can tell you that’s not the name but a few more weeks til we reveal what it is!”

Samantha Busch @SamanthaBusch @JFields85 @KyleBusch I can tell you that's not the name but a few more weeks til we reveal what it is!

Another fan took the opportunity to congratulate the couple and wrote:

“Y’all are so adorable, Congratulations”

One person complimented Samantha's outfit, writing:

“Love the dress!!!!!!”

To which she replied expecting her daughter to be with them soon, writing:

“Thanks so much! The whole theme was after her nursery! Now all we need is little princess here!”

Samantha Busch @SamanthaBusch @elle29388 @KyleBusch Thanks so much! The whole theme was after her nursery! Now all we need is little princess here!

With such positive news for Busch in his personal life, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is bound to be in good spirits going into today's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm EST.

