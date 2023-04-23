Kyle Busch claims Corey LaJoie has been a ‘pain in the d**k’ to race against

Last Sunday's tussle between Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie seems to have boiled over into the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

The NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway saw the Richard Childress Racing and Spire Motorsports drivers disagree with each other over the same piece of real estate on the short-track.

The aftermath of the duo's contact on the racetrack, which saw Busch and LaJoie take jabs at each other, came in the form of the latter speaking about the incident.

Corey LaJoie elaborated on why he was upset with Kyle Busch on the 0.5-mile-long track last Sunday on the official SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel, as well as his podcast, Stacking Pennies.

NASCAR @NASCAR Short tracks will do that. Short tracks will do that. 😯 https://t.co/5pFL01N5XQ

He was seen telling Busch to stay off the rear left quarter panel of his car, which according to him, was the instigating factor in the tussle. Coming into this weekend's qualifying session prior to GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Busch responded to LaJoie's comments and said:

"He has been a pain in the d**k to race with and pass for years, just coming up and lapping him and things like that. Every time I'm around him, it's like he tries an extra 20 percent harder to make sure I stay behind him."

Busch elaborated on how he struggled to get past LaJoie last weekend. This ultimately resulted in the duo making contact multiple times before going on to retaliate in their own ways. He further added:

"He was fading, I was not that great, but I was just that much better than he was and he was running the top lane which was my lane and I tried to go to the bottom a couple of times and my car would not run the bottom."

Kyle Busch calls out NASCAR's inconsistency in penalizing drivers for intentional contact

Kyle Busch's comments aimed towards Corey LaJoie also touched upon what the driver thought of the governing body's actions, or the lack thereof.

Busch criticized NASCAR for not being consistent with their penalties, handing one to Denny Hamlin for a similar situation earlier, saying:

"He slammed down into me, down the front stretch and admitted it on his podcast that he wanted to crash me and create a yellow and didn't get penalized even though Denny Hamlin did."

Some could argue that Corey LaJoie was smart to have admitted his intentions on his podcast when nothing came of the move on the track. Since there was no outcome from the retaliation, NASCAR was unlikely to hand a penalty to either driver.

