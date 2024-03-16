Kyle Busch's adorable father-daughter moment with Lennix Key Busch: "We're going to have another racer in the family!"

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch recently shared a peek into his family life. In an emotional video, Busch showed a warm father-daughter moment with his 2-year-old daughter Lennix Key Busch, suggesting a future that will include a new generation of racers from the Busch family.

Busch posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"We’re going to have another racer in the family before you know it!!👀🙌🏻"

Kyle Busch has carved his name among NASCAR legends, winning two Cup Series championships and more than 225 races in all 3 national series, and his enthusiasm seems to have been passed on to his youngest family member.

In the video, Busch is seen helping Lennix wear a green No. 18 helmet like the one Busch wore when he was competing with the Joe Gibbs Racing team where he won his championship titles. With a smile on her face, Lennix then proudly shows her mother, Samantha, her new headgear.

The Busch family is a multi-generational racing family. Tom Busch, the father of Kyle Busch, was a local racer who led his sons, Kyle and Kurt Busch, to competitive stock driving. Both Kyle and his brother clinched several NASCAR Cup Series race wins in their careers.

Lennix appears to have a passion for racing at such a young age, but she isn’t the only Busch child showing interest in racing. Brexton, Kyle’s 8-year-old son, is already having success at the junior level, indicating that another Busch may soon be following in the family's footsteps.

Kyle Busch shares Las Vegas family road trip with fans on social media

Kyle Busch, who had a little downtime between two races, recently decided to take a family road trip around Las Vegas. Along with his kids and his wife Samantha, they went on to see iconic landmarks such as the Hoover Dam and Route 66.

Looking back at their day on the road, the Richard Childress Racing driver took to X to share the day he spent on the road with his family members. Sharing their recent adventure with fans, Busch wrote:

"Good day on the road w the fam. Came across a cool lookout and fed some donkeys.😎🥕"

"Found Route 66, and no we didn’t get lost. Well maybe a lil, isn’t that right @SamanthaBusch😉"

Kyle Busch's next race will be at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Cup Series Food City 500 on Sunday, March 17th, at 3:30 p.m. ET.