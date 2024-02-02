Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha Busch gears up for the 2024 NASCAR season

In a recent Instagram post, Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, unveiled that she was getting ready for life on track, detailing her plans regarding the upcoming 2024 NASCAR season.

Samantha’s post gives an insight into what life on the road will be like for her family in the next few days, with but a busy schedule of dirt racing, educational pit stops, and sun-soaked adventures.

"Almost time for some family road trips during race season", her caption read.

Next to a picture in which she is posing next to an old vehicle, Samantha Busch has released some details about her family's travel itinerary during the racing season. After the Clash on February 4, The Buschs will start off the season with a dirt racing weekend in Marion County, FL, for both Kyle Busch and their son Brexton.

Samantha's caption read:

"We leave after the Clash to hit the road to start with some dirt racing the first weekend in Marion County, FL for both Kyle and Brexton, then onto a week of Bando racing for Brexton at Citrus County Speedway 🍊 I’m so excited to get back into some warm weather!"

The 37-year-old Indiana native mentions some road trips between Vegas and Phoenix, and morphing the trip into an educational adventure for her son.

"Then we’ll be road trippin’ between Vegas and Phoenix. I love incorporating places that we can go into Brexton’s homeschool curriculum and have been told we need to see the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, or Sedona. Let me know all your recommendations please!"

Kyle Busch to reach 700 Cup Series starts by the end of 2024 season

The 2024 NASCAR season is right around the corner, and it could see 2015 and 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch achieve a huge milestone. Should he end up driving in all 36 races, Busch would reach a remarkable 700 Cup Series starts.

Sitting in 23rd on the list of all-time Cup starts with 678 to his name, Busch will go past Jimmie Johnson (689 starts), Jeff Burton (695), Matt Kenseth (697), Buddy Baker (700), and Rusty Wallace (706). By the end of the season, he is expected to be in the 18th rank with 714 starts.

Entering his second year with Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Busch is bracing himself for a promising season. Despite a 2023 season where he didn’t see a deep playoff run during his first year with RCR, the 38-year-old still had an impressive run highlighted by three victories, 10 top-fives, and 17 top-tens.