Kyle Busch sponsors explored ahead of 2024 NASCAR season

While moving to Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2023, Kyle Bush sparked speculation about which companies would become his partners. After leaving his association with Mars Incorporated brands like M&Ms and Skittles, Busch's transition to RCR involved a rethinking of his marketing strategy that aimed to redefine his brand image.

During his first season with RCR, Kyle Bush received support from existing RCR partners such as Cheddars, 3CHI, Alsco, BetMGM, and Lenovo.

In addition to these partnerships, he also established connections with nine new companies. The rebranding efforts by RCR has played a role in reshaping how the public perceives Busch and has helped him distance himself from his image with Joe Gibbs Racing.

As we approach the start of the 2024 season, Busch's lineup of sponsors is starting to get clearer.

Expand Tweet

RCR has formally declared that Lucas Oil and Cheddars have renewed their partnership until 2024. Rebel Bourbon has also formed a two-year partnership that will see it featured on the #8 Chevrolet of Kyle Bush for both 2024 and 2025.

Rebel Bourbon's branding will first appear on Busch’s car at the spring race held at Richmond Raceway. They will also feature their brand on Busch’s fire suit, helmet, and various accessories.

When explaining their reasons for choosing NASCAR and RCR, Rebel Bourbon made it clear that this move was about more than just placing their logo on a car. They wanted a team that would truly represent their brand values, and RCR and Kyle Busch were the ideal match for them.

Expand Tweet

In the middle of these sponsorship developments, came news from Kyle Busch that he would shut down his energy drink brand Rowdy Energy. It seemed to have a lot of profit-generating potential but will be shutting down at the end of this month.

In this strategy of downsizing, Busch also sold his Truck Series team to Spire Motorsports.

Expand Tweet

As Kyle Bush enters the 2024 NASCAR season, these changes in sponsorships and business approaches can offer a view on how racing drivers adapt and evolve.

"Rowdy & Rebel" as Kyle Busch's new sponsor ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

For the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing announced that Rebel Bourbon will be sponsoring Kyle Busch. The Bardstown, Kentucky-based whiskey brand owned by MGP Ingredients has signed a multi-year deal with RCR as primary sponsor of Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Rebel Bourbon is set to make several appearances with Kyle Busch throughout the season, making it ‘the official bourbon brand of the team’.

Expand Tweet

This new partnership was met with enthusiasm from fans on social media, as they looked forward to seeing it in March, when it will make its debut at Richmond Raceway during the spring event.

This comes after Kyle Bush's great performance in his first season with RCR, winning three races.