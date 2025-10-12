Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha and daughter Lennix “serve looks” at Las Vegas in denim clothes

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, shared a social media update on Sunday featuring her and their daughter, Lennix, in Nevada. The mother-daughter duo sported matching denim outfits as Kyle prepared for 267 laps of racing at his home track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.Lennix Key is the couple’s second child, following their son Brexton Locke, who was born seven years earlier. She was born via surrogate, and through their Bundle of Joy Fund, Kyle and Samantha continue to support couples facing infertility challenges.Speaking about their looks in Sin City, the mother of two said (via Instagram):“Just two girls in Vegas serving looks, sass, and a whole lotta denim.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSamantha also brought her fashion brand to the track, setting up a pop-up store at Las Vegas Motor Speedway offering race-themed apparel, including a checkered-flag jacket. The Vegas stop marks the 17th of 18 pop-up events she’s hosted during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the final one scheduled for the Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix Raceway.The championship fight is one Kyle Busch won’t be part of, an unusual sight in his otherwise decorated career. The two-time Cup Series champion missed the playoffs for the second straight year after failing to secure a win before the cutoff.Still, Busch has a chance to close out the year on a high note, aiming for his first victory since World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. Four races remain on the schedule, with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway set for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.“I knew God was calling me to do more”: Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, on becoming a certified fertility coachLast month, Samantha Busch announced that she had become a certified fertility coach, a step that aligns with her and Kyle Busch’s Bundle of Joy Fund initiative. She shared that earning the certification feels like a calling that God placed upon her.In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old IVF advocate and lifestyle blogger wrote:“This has been on my heart for so long. After walking through the heartbreak, the appointments, the waiting rooms, the tears, and the victories of infertility myself, I knew God was calling me to do more. I wanted to create a safe space where you can feel seen, heard, and supported, whether you need a sounding board to vent to, guidance navigating the different pathways to parenthood, or just someone who gets it.”“Now that I’m certified, I’m excited to have another outlet to support women through their journeys. I’m currently digging into the best ways I can use this to serve and encourage you all. So stay tuned for what’s to come, and tune into my stories to hear more about my journey,” she added.In addition to becoming a fertility coach, Samantha Busch also launched a podcast titled Certified Oversharer, where she discusses an unfiltered range of topics, including fertility and relationships. Kyle Busch once made a lighthearted guest appearance on one episode, joking that he channels his post-race frustrations toward his wife.