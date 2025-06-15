“Kyle Busch Tokyo drifted into the corner”: NASCAR nation reacts to 2-time champion losing control in Mexico

Kyle Busch had an unfortunate outing in the unprecedented Mexico City stop after receiving the first DNF of the race on Sunday, June 15. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion lost control early in the race, setting off a multi-car crash on wet track conditions.

On lap seven at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Busch locked up approaching the heavy braking zone in turn one. His #8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro spun behind multiple cars before collecting several drivers, including Kyle Larson, who also left the track with him.

NASCAR fans shared their thoughts on Kyle Busch's premature exit in Mexico City. Many ridiculed the early mistake, which further spoiled the veteran driver's playoff chase after missing last year's postseason action.

“Kyle Busch Tokyo drifted into the corner 😭,” one fan wrote.

“Kyle Busch is washed 🫠,” one X user said.

“Time to hang it up,” one fan stated.

“Wow they got all confused cos they had to turn right,” another X user commented.

Some fans took the chance to criticize NASCAR for waving the green flag despite rain visiting the 2.42-mile road course circuit.

“So stupid. Go all that way and race in the rain in front of empty grandstands. What a joke,” one X user wrote.

“Two stupid things going on here. #1 is racing in the rain. #2 is racing in Mexico,” another fan said.

As of this writing, Busch is 15th in the point standings. With a DNF in Mexico City, the 40-year-old is expected to drop some spots, even outside the playoff cut-off line, depending on the outcome of the road course slugfest.

The drivers looking to take his spot are Carson Hocevar, AJ Allmendinger, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.. Austin Cindric and Josh Berry are also in the mix, but have already qualified for the postseason after winning one race each earlier in the season.

Kyle Busch driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Source: Getty

Busch's last Cup win came at the World Wide Technology Raceway two years ago. Despite struggling to compete for wins at RCR, the Las Vegas native signed a one-year extension with the Lexington-based outfit last month.

Kyle Busch recalls race-winning performance in Mexico City before Viva Mexico 250

Before the Viva México 250 race weekend, Kyle Busch brought back memories from Mexico City on social media. He reminded fans he was the last NASCAR driver to win at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The win came from the 2008 Corona Mexico 200, a Nationwide Series (now Xfinity Series) event marked the last time NASCAR raced in the region, at least until the series returned this year. At the time, Busch drove the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and finished ahead of Marcos Ambrose and Scott Pruett.

In an X post, the 63-time Cup race winner wrote:

“I know y’all remember the last time we raced in Mexico.”

Busch and former JGR teammate Denny Hamlin are the only active Cup drivers to have won at the Mexico City track. Hamlin secured his win in the Telcel-Motorola 200 in 2006.

