Kyle Larson to auction off his and other NASCAR drivers' gear for his foundation

Kyle Larson looks on during the elimination bracket qualifying for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson looks on during the elimination bracket qualifying for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Rahul Ahluwalia
Rahul Ahluwalia
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 11:56 PM IST
News

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently took to Twitter to announce the auction of various racing merchandise through PristineAuction.com, which will help support his charitable organization.

The Elk Grove, California native founded the Kyle Larson Foundation in 2021, with the goal of giving back to the youth of the country.

The foundation aims to help the younger generation and their communities by working with partnering organizations. The inspiration behind the initiative came after Larson saw soccer player Tony Sanneh come up with the Tony Sanneh Foundation in Minneapolis.

The 29-year-old elaborated on the same in 2021 to SpeedSport.com and said:

"I've wanted to have a foundation for a while now, probably the last four or five years.
"I just never really felt like there was anything that really stood out to me, so now with everything that I kind of went through last year and all the support that I got from different people and organizations and communities, I wanted to give back and support them as well as supporting the communities that they help out, too."

The most recent development from the organization comes in the form of an auction that will sell equipment used by major sport speople from various fields. The proceeds will benefit the Foundation, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver went onto write:

"Our @PristineAuction in full swing. All proceeds benefit the Kyle Larson Foundation. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 31st."

See the tweet below:

Our @PristineAuction in full swing. All proceeds benefit the Kyle Larson Foundation. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 31st.🔗: pristineauction.com/auction/index/https://t.co/YZQUb8nhVb

The bidding for the auction ends on May 31, 2022.

Kyle Larson Foundation auction to feature signed and used merchandise from various NASCAR drivers

Kyle Larson went on to announce the latest developments that will allow his charitable organization to help the youth of the country.

The PristineAuction.com website will be auctioning various pieces of signed merchandise from NASCAR drivers. The proceeds will be handed over to the Hendrick Motorsports driver's foundation.

Here are some of the pieces that can be found at auction:

3. Signed and used race gloves donated by Alex Bowman.

.@Alex_Bowman🔗: pristineauction.com/a6217738 https://t.co/U8tKjuYCCt

2. Signed and race-used firesuit donated by Bubba Wallace Jr.

.@BubbaWallace 🔗: pristineauction.com/a6217771 https://t.co/abeDbSnae3

1 Signed and used golf visor and club donated by Bubba Watson.

.@bubbawatson 🔗: pristineauction.com/a6217746 https://t.co/5QHvWT2JLr

NASCAR goes live from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 at 6:00 pm EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson
