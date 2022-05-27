Kyle Larson to auction off his and other NASCAR drivers' gear for his foundation

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently took to Twitter to announce the auction of various racing merchandise through PristineAuction.com, which will help support his charitable organization.

The Elk Grove, California native founded the Kyle Larson Foundation in 2021, with the goal of giving back to the youth of the country.

The foundation aims to help the younger generation and their communities by working with partnering organizations. The inspiration behind the initiative came after Larson saw soccer player Tony Sanneh come up with the Tony Sanneh Foundation in Minneapolis.

The 29-year-old elaborated on the same in 2021 to SpeedSport.com and said:

"I've wanted to have a foundation for a while now, probably the last four or five years.

"I just never really felt like there was anything that really stood out to me, so now with everything that I kind of went through last year and all the support that I got from different people and organizations and communities, I wanted to give back and support them as well as supporting the communities that they help out, too."

The most recent development from the organization comes in the form of an auction that will sell equipment used by major sport speople from various fields. The proceeds will benefit the Foundation, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver went onto write:

"Our @PristineAuction in full swing. All proceeds benefit the Kyle Larson Foundation. Bidding ends Tuesday, May 31st."

See the tweet below:

The bidding for the auction ends on May 31, 2022.

Kyle Larson Foundation auction to feature signed and used merchandise from various NASCAR drivers

Kyle Larson went on to announce the latest developments that will allow his charitable organization to help the youth of the country.

The PristineAuction.com website will be auctioning various pieces of signed merchandise from NASCAR drivers. The proceeds will be handed over to the Hendrick Motorsports driver's foundation.

Here are some of the pieces that can be found at auction:

3. Signed and used race gloves donated by Alex Bowman.

2. Signed and race-used firesuit donated by Bubba Wallace Jr.

1 Signed and used golf visor and club donated by Bubba Watson.

NASCAR goes live from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 at 6:00 pm EST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson