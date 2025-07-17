Livvy Dunne, Sloane Stephens, and other celebrities comment on Toni Breidinger’s stunning Red dress for the ESPYs

NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger shared photos of her wearing a red dress for this year's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Her post garnered positive reactions from her fellow female athletes, including tennis player Sloane Stephens and gymnast Livvy Dunne.
Breidinger, 26, is a full-time driver for Tricon Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and a model. Her latest pit stop was the ESPY Awards, where reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano was shortlisted for the Best Driver award. However, four-time Formula 1 champ Max Verstappen won for the third consecutive year.
In an Instagram post, which Toni Breidinger captioned, ‘2025 ESPYS,’ several female athletes expressed their support for the #5 Toyota driver.
Sloane Stephens, who also attended this year's ESPY Awards and won the 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, said:
“Ok miss lady!!!!!!! 😍.”
“😍👏,” Livvy Dunne wrote.
Suni Lee, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, and Samantha Tan, a professional racecar driver and BMW Motorsports brand ambassador, also dropped comments on the NASCAR driver's post.
“U LOOK INSANEEEE😍😍😍😍,” Lee, who is also Breidinger's co-Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, wrote.
“Ma’am, my jaw is on the floor!!! omg ❤️🔥,” Tan said.
Toni Breidinger will be back on the racetrack next week for the 200 laps of racing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. After 15 starts this year, the Tricon Garage rookie hasn't scored a single top-10 finish yet. Her best result was an 18th-place finish during NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway in April.
“They kind of work perfectly for me”: Toni Breidinger on being a racecar driver and model
Toni Breidinger addressed the criticisms against her about racing while modeling. The Arab-American NASCAR driver argued that she gains sponsorships with her modeling, which, in turn, funds her racing career.
Breidinger, who currently competes alongside Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and Rio Guggiero at Tricon Garage, said (via Forbes):
"It's kind of funny, cause everyone's like, ‘Oh, you have to do one thing. You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can't do both.’ They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel… they kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I'm able to balance them really well.”
Her modeling also allows her to promote the stock car racing scene to a wider audience, adding:
“Some of my partners are involved in NASCAR and they sponsor other drivers and some of my other partners, they really don't know much about NASCAR and I kind of brought them into it.”
This year, Breidinger is driving the #5 Toyota with sponsorship from Raising Cane's, Celsius, and Sunoco. She also ran races with Victoria's Secret and 818 Tequila, Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, which was her title sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway in May.
