Major legal relief for NASCAR but it’s not from their battle against 23XI Racing and FRM

NASCAR won a legal battle, not against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, but against the LetsGoBrandon Foundation. The jury determined that the stock car racing governing body isn't accountable for the loss of the LGBCoin holders.

Ad

For context, during a post-race interview with former Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021, the crowd chanted anti-Joe Biden slogans, including the phrase “Let’s go Brandon.” The moment went viral, inspiring entrepreneur James Koutoulas and other co-founders to launch the LetsGoBrandon.com Coin (LGBCoin).

A controversy arose in December that year when LetsGoBrandon.com announced it would sponsor Brandon Brown, only for NASCAR to rescind approval of the paint scheme and sponsorship for various reasons, such as the slogan's political association. The decision caused the coin's value to drop significantly, with Koutoulas telling the jurors that it cost the foundation millions of dollars. However, as mentioned, the jurors ruled in favor of NASCAR.

Ad

Trending

Here’s NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass’s report on the legal battle against the plaintiff, LetsGoBrandon.com, writing:

“NASCAR won the jury trial in the lawsuit filed against it by the LetsGoBrandon Foundation over whether NASCAR rescinding approval of the paint scheme/sponsorship cost it $$ ... Jury determined that NASCAR wouldn't have to expect its decision would impact LGBCoin holder behavior.”

Ad

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR won the jury trial in the lawsuit filed against it by the LetsGoBrandon Foundation over whether NASCAR rescinding approval of the paint scheme/sponsorship cost it $$ ... Jury determined that NASCAR wouldn't have to expect its decision would impact LGBCoin holder behavior.

Ad

With that resolved, NASCAR can now turn its attention to the separate lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, which accuses the sanctioning body of monopolistic practices related to the charter system. Both teams declined to sign the charter extension agreement in October 2024 but later obtained a court injunction permitting them to continue competing as temporary full-time entrants for the current season.

NASCAR claims race teams support them amid legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR recently issued a response to the ongoing lawsuit filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The sanctioning body argued that the plaintiffs are seeking to renegotiate existing terms rather than pursuing legitimate antitrust claims.

Ad

NASCAR also noted that the majority of teams have already signed the charter extension agreements, reflecting that the terms are fair and supported throughout the garage, saying (via Claire B Lang on X):

“Today's filing demonstrates that NASCAR's charter system has the support of race teams throughout the garage, and that the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit is not in the best interests of the sport. This lawsuit is not about antitrust; it is merely an attempt to renegotiate an agreement that was signed and is being honored by all other race teams. Together with our race team partners, we remain committed to delivering the best of stock car racing to our fans every weekend through our championship on Nov. 2, including this Sunday on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

If the parties fail to reach a settlement, the court has scheduled the trial for December 1, 2025. Should 23XI and FRM lose the case and continue refusing to sign the charter agreement, they would be classified as part-time entrants. This status could significantly impact their operations, as part-time teams do not receive the same financial benefits and guaranteed race entries as full-time chartered organizations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.