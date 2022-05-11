"Make sure you don't get caught" - NASCAR fans divided over Joey Logano bumping William Byron at Darlington Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron had a tumultuous Goodyear 400 last Sunday at the Darlington Raceway. The #23 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 led the 400-mile-long race after the last restart and built up a one-second lead on the drivers behind him.

Byron looked set for a trip to Victory Lane, but NASCAR Cup Series veteran Joey Logano had other plans. However, the #22 Ford Mustang driver closed the gap between Byron and him in the final laps of the race. The pair were headed to take the white flag when Logano decided to bump the Hendrick Motorsports driver in Turn 2, which caused Byron to careen into the wall.

Logano went on to take victory while Byron was relegated to thirteenth after he suffered two flat tires from contact with the wall. Fans were divided after the incident as to the fairness of the one-sided attack from the Team Penske driver.

One fan went onto express his feelings, taking the sport's roots into consideration, and said:

"This sport started out with beating and banging, it’s all fair. Byron built up a 1 second lead with less than 10 to go and basically had the race won. Don’t want to get bumped out the way? Make sure you don’t get caught."

Jake Robinson @JakeRobinson109 @NASCARONFOX @bobpockrass This sport started out with beating and banging, it's all fair. Byron built up a 1 second lead with less than 10 to go and basically had the race won. Don't want to get bumped out the way? Make sure you don't get caught.

Another fan went onto take a firm stand and wrote:

"As my man would say."

One person accepted that Logano overstepped the line and wrote:

"No, it crossed the line for me of doing whatever it takes to win on the final lap, he'd be hollering like a stuck cat had someone done that to him and I like the 22."

Pamela Hill @SDPam @NASCARONFOX No, it crossed the line for me of doing whatever it takes to win on the final lap...he'd be hollering like a stuck cat had someone done that to him and I like the 22...

Fans also spoke about Joey Logano's racing tactics and wrote:

"It was a Logano move. The sad thing is he probably had him beat clean if he raced him back, and he had turn 3/4 to “wall” him back if that’s what he thought happened to him. He had multiple ways to win that race and chose the most bs way."

Chris Armstrong @ChrisAr12752236 @NASCARONFOX It was a Logano move. The sad thing is he probably had him beat clean if he raced him back, and he had turn 3/4 to "wall" him back if that's what he thought happened to him. He had multiple ways to win that race and chose the most bs way.

William Byron reacts to Joey Logano's move in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron was visibly frustrated as he got out of his No.24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon was there to greet Byron as he spoke about what had happened earlier on track. Byron said:

“He’s a piece of s**t. He can’t f**king win unless he drives through everybody."

William Byron will be looking to bounce back at this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

