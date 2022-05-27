"Make sure you’re taking care of your car" - Chase Elliott's crew chief on what it takes to run the longest race of the year at Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott is shaping up to be one of the favorite drivers who might clinch victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday.

As the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to run its longest race of the season at "The Beast of the Southeast," drivers and teams are gearing up to endure a grueling 600-miles ahead of them this weekend.

Elliott will be looking to regain the momentum that he lost last weekend when an unfortunate incident on track saw him retire from the race through no fault of his own.

The #9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will be hoping for a big haul of points, if not a win. The sport returns to a points race after an exhibition weekend last time out in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 26-year-old will also be honoring U.S. Army First Lieutenant Noah Harris this Memorial Day weekend in his 11th Cup Series appearance in Charlotte. The Dawsonville, Georgia native acknowledged the same, saying:

"While I didn’t know Noah (Harris) firsthand, after reading his story and his commitment to his country, obviously it speaks for itself, but he was just a standup individual.

"He was devoted to his country from a very young age, and I think for that we’re always grateful. It’s an honor to be carrying his name on my NAPA Chevy this weekend.”

Formerly known as the World 600, Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson highlighted the preparations the team has gone through ahead of the 400-lap race. He said:

“There’s not as much for us to prepare for with this new car than in years past. You’ve just got to make sure you’re taking care of your car because it is such a long race.

"You’ve got to make good decisions, be around at the end and not get crashed. The field typically thins itself out with people making mistakes or having issues. We’ll see how it goes. Racing on Memorial Day weekend is always something I enjoy, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Catch Chase Elliott racing in this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6:00 pm EST.

The Memorial Day race weekend is all set to go live with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday. Many drivers will be honoring the servicemen of the country in various different ways in the 600-mile-long race.

Chase Elliott revealed that his car would bear the name of U.S. Army First Lieutenant Noah Harris for the 400-lap race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott paint scheme for the 600. Gearwrench is on the car as part of a strategic partnership with NAPA for the 600. Gearwrench doesn't have a separate deal with Hendrick Motorsports. Chase Elliott paint scheme for the 600. Gearwrench is on the car as part of a strategic partnership with NAPA for the 600. Gearwrench doesn't have a separate deal with Hendrick Motorsports. https://t.co/sgaEW990d3

Watch out for Chase Elliott as he tries to add a second win to his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign this weekend.

