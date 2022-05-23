Watch: Ross Chastain takes off after crashing into a slow-moving Kyle Busch in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain certainly did not have the best reaction time at Texas Motor Speedway yesterday for the All-Star Race. A two-time Cup Series winner in 2022, the No.1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was caught out in the second stage of the race when a flat tire caused Kyle Busch to slow down on the 1.44-mile-long track.

Busch, who presumably had the quickest car on track, slowed down in Turn 1 due to a flat tire after almost losing control of his car while crossing the start-finish line. As the No.18 Toyota Camry TRD moved down the racetrack, cars avoided crashing into the same by going high. Chastain, however, was committed to running on the lower side and could not avoid the slow-moving Toyota.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Ross Chastain gets airborne after slamming into Kyle Busch during the #AllStarRace at Texas. He's okay. Ross Chastain gets airborne after slamming into Kyle Busch during the #AllStarRace at Texas. He's okay. https://t.co/fUqkdNr7Oc

The resulting impact saw Ross's car go airborne before landing back on the track and crashing into Chase Elliott, who was an innocent bystander in the incident. Neither of the three drivers were injured in the major crash and were released from the NASCAR Care Center after precautionary checks.

The exhibition race saw Team Penske's Ryan Blaney take the checkered flag in first and the $1 million cash prize. The final laps were also filled with controversy when an ill-timed caution flag almost robbed Blaney of his first victory of the season.

Ross Chastain comments on his scary crash in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Ross Chastain's outing in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway was cut short after the Trackhouse Racing driver crashed into a slow-moving Kyle Busch in Stage 2. The resulting impact involved Chastain's car becoming airborne and taking Chase Elliott out in the process. All three drivers' cars were rendered undriveable after the incident. Fortunately, neither of the three drivers were hurt.

Chastain explained the sequence of events to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass after the race, and said:

“I guessed left, and I froze in the moment. Where you’re focused on the point of contact and if you keep looking at it, you’re going to hit it and I stared at his driver’s door and that’s where I drove.”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Ross Chastain on what he saw when he closed in on Kyle Busch and how hard the hits were in that scary wreck: Ross Chastain on what he saw when he closed in on Kyle Busch and how hard the hits were in that scary wreck: https://t.co/HZnhmtUNu8

Ross Chastain and Trackhouse Racing will be looking to bounce back next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

