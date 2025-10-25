Mamba Smith defends Ty Dillon after fan inquires about Justin Haley's No. 10 seat chances amid Kaulig-RCR split plans

  • NASCAR
By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Oct 25, 2025 18:15 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Source: Getty
Ty Dillon (L) and Justin Haley before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500. Source: Getty

With only two races left in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, one of the most discussed topics in the garage revolves around Kaulig Racing’s future driver lineup and whether Ty Dillon will remain in the No. 10 seat. The speculation grew louder after Kaulig Racing confirmed its plan to field five Ram-supported trucks in 2026, a move that effectively ends its long-standing technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet.

The team’s decision to branch out sparked uncertainty, especially given its deep ties to RCR - both in resources and family connections, as Dillon is Richard Childress’ grandson. Kaulig Racing currently fields A.J. Allmendinger in the No. 16 and Dillon in the No. 10, and the split has triggered questions about their Cup futures.

One fan voiced that uncertainty on X (formerly Twitter), asking NASCAR personality Mamba Smith:

“@Mamba Smith Do you sir think it’s possible now Kaulig and RCR are no more for Ty Dillon to be let go from the 10 and Justin Haley take over? I’m trying to find the boy a ride. Hard yr right from the start. Tommy Baldwin believes in him. Thanks.”
Trending

The question referenced former Kaulig driver Justin Haley, who earlier this month parted ways with Spire Motorsports after the team signed Daniel Suárez from Trackhouse Racing. Suárez’s seat, in turn, went to rising Xfinity prospect Connor Zilisch, leaving Haley without a confirmed Cup ride for 2026.

Smith quickly responded to the fan’s question, defending Ty Dillon’s position at Kaulig:

“I think it’s possible. But realistically, Ty overperformed by what most people thought that 10 group was capable of. He deserves that seat. I think the question would be does he want to stay and does he have quality options?”
The defense came after a season in which Dillon quietly exceeded expectations. Earlier this summer, the No. 10 driver reached the final of NASCAR’s inaugural in-season challenge, ultimately losing the $1 million prize to Ty Gibbs but outperforming several veterans along the way.

Ty Dillon during the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Source: Imagn
But Dillon’s year has been comparable to Haley’s. Haley holds a 22.6 average finish to Dillon’s 24.2. The Kaulig driver also claimed one top-10 finish, an eighth place at Atlanta, while Haley earned two, including a podium run at Daytona’s Coke Zero Sugar 400.

With the Kaulig–RCR split looming, Ty Dillon’s situation appears more tied to organizational direction than results. Whether the new Ram-backed structure leaves room for him or brings a shuffle remains to be seen.

Ty Dillon’s pit road incidents put the spotlight back on the Kaulig Racing driver

Ty Dillon (10) during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500. Source: Getty
For the second straight week, Ty Dillon found himself under scrutiny for pit road missteps. In Las Vegas, he drew criticism for diving into the pit lane without prior warning, costing William Byron a shot at runner-up honors. The Kaulig Racing driver neither signaled with his hand nor communicated through his spotter, sparking frustration among rival teams.

Then came Talladega, where Dillon inadvertently clipped a tire belonging to Josh Berry’s crew while it was still inside Berry’s pit box. It pushed the tire toward a crew member, while one tried to stop the No. 10 car. Officials reviewed the incident but issued no further penalties other than a safety violation. Insiders later noted that Dillon had room to adjust but chose not to.

Next up for Dillon is Martinsville Speedway’s Xfinity 500 - a venue where he logged his best short-track finish in years, placing 15th in March. That was his top result at the track since 2019, when he finished 13th. With two races left, the No. 10 driver will aim to close out the season strongly.

