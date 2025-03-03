McCall makes an edgy fashion statement sporting a slit denim skirt, cowboy hat, and No.38 tank top cheering for beau Zane Smith at COTA

Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared her outfit of the day for the COTA race. McCall's outfit featured her husband's car number.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith started their journey together in their teenage days, and the couple got engaged in April 2022. After spending over a year planning the wedding, Zane and McCall Smith tied the knot on January 11, 2024, in Charleston. Additionally, Mrs. Smith is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram with over 12,000 followers, and she frequently shares fashion and healthcare tips with her fans.

In her recent Instagram story, Zane Smith's wife shared her classic 'race day mirror picture.' She donned a black top with her husband's Ford Mustang Dark Horse's number 38 written on it. She completed her look with a black cowboy hat and a slit denim skirt with black boots.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

McCall Smith shared her outfit of the day with her husband's car number (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

McCall Smith then shared glimpses of the racetrack from Front Row Motorsports' pits. She also shared a motivating message for her husband for the Circuit of Americas race on Sunday, March 3, 2025. She wrote:

"Starting from rear today but only one way to go!"

McCall Smith cheering up her husband (Source: @mccallkelli via Instagram)

Zane Smith qualified 20th for the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas track and finished the race in 29th place on the leaderboard.

“So many cute pics”: Zane Smith's wife, McCall Smith, opened up about her confusion on what anniversary images to share

NASCAR Cup Series driver Zane Smith and his wife McCall Smith recently went on a getaway trip to celebrate their first anniversary. The couple went to St. Barts and Anguilla Islands during the off-season break in January 2025.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith began their trip by spending a beautiful evening on St. Barts Island and enjoying wine with pineapple fruitcake. The next day they boarded an early morning chartered flight to Anguilla for the next phase of their trip.

After reaching the island, McCall shared her dilemma over the several "cute images" from her trip to the two islands. While she enjoyed a picturesque view from her hotel's infinity pool on a sunny day, McCall Smith wrote:

"I have so much content I don't even know where to begin.... So many cute pics I need to share, and all of my outfits I wore on this trip!"

The Front Row Motorsports driver and his wife enjoyed their time to the fullest during their trip. They stayed at a luxurious five-star hotel, Belmond Cap Juluca. Mrs. Smith also shared a clip of Zane plucking a coconut for her in the morning.

The 25-year-old parted ways with Spire Motorsports and joined his former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, Front Row Motorsports, for the 2025 season. Smith will pilot the #38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse as a full-time driver for the team.

