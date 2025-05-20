“My skirt was on backwards” Kyle Busch's wife Samantha laughs off her fashion mishap at North Wilkesboro

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch recently shared in an Instagram story that she unknowingly wore her skirt backward in a packed All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway. She was in North Carolina to watch her husband compete in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race.

North Wilkesboro saw Busch return to double duty, kicking things off with a start in the Window World 250 Truck race for Spire Motorsports on Saturday (May 17). Then, one day later, he lined up for the marquee event of the weekend, the Cup Series All-Star Race.

Samantha, ever a steady presence in the paddock, stood alongside Kyle and their kids for the national anthem, a photo of which she shared with a humorous story on Instagram.

"Fun fact: I realized when I got home, my skirt was on backwards the whole time 😂" Samantha disclosed.

Trending

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha shared a funny moment from the All-Star Race weekend. Source: @samanthabusch (via Instagram)

But that wasn't the only glimpse she gave into time at the racetrack. Following the All-Star Race, Samantha shared a carousel post capturing multiple family moments and wrote:

"Weekends are for racing 🏁❤️😜"

She wore a gray tee and black leather skirt from her Samantha Busch pop-up shop. The post featured multiple images, including a striking shot of their young daughter Lennix Busch lying down on the freshly rubbered asphalt.

On the racing front, Kyle Busch had a less eventful outing in the Craftsman Truck Series. Driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire, he started in the front row after a strong qualifying but settled for a ninth-place finish.

Kyle Busch scores All-Star top 10 as RCR's road remains rocky

(L-R) NASCAR Manufacturer Showdown drivers, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman after the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race. Source: Getty

This year's All-Star format remained true to its short-track, action-packed roots. The main event was preceded by two 75-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup. Kyle Busch finished fourth in Heat 2, which put him eighth on the starting grid for the All-Star race at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy showed early race pace. Around Lap 65, Busch even surged up front, finding himself in a dramatic three-wide battle with Brad Keselowski and William Byron, running on the outside. But post-competition caution, Busch restarted sixth and lost track position amid traffic, slipping outside the top 10 for a stretch.

Kyle Busch (8) Brad Keselowski (6) and William Byron (24) during NASCAR's All-Star Race. Source: Imagn

In the final laps, Busch clawed his way back to finish eighth, a respectable result in a 23-car field in the non-points exhibition. Still, the run showed faint signs of consistency in a fifth top-10 of the season for the veteran racer. He currently sits 17th with 244 points, just shy of the playoff cutline as May nears its end.

While Busch salvaged a solid result, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell battled in a door-to-door showdown in the closing stages. Bell edged Logano with a bold move to claim the $1 million prize and the All-Star bragging rights.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Kyle has made an appeal to his fans ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend, which has long been one of his strongholds. Since February 2022, Busch has averaged a 7.7 finish there, second-best among all active Cup drivers.

With the season reaching a critical phase, Charlotte may just offer the springboard he and RCR need to recalibrate their 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.