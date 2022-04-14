NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday will mark the ninth race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop for the race on the loose surface at 07:00 pm EST this Sunday.
Making the first of two appearances on the 2022 calendar, Bristol Motor Speedway is set to revive the dirt race after its 2021 debut. The 0.5-mile-long short-track is often dubbed the 'World's Fastest Half-Mile', due to its steep banking.
Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.
Kyle Larson, however, is the favorite driver going into Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend as the Hendrick Motorsports driver sports odds of winning at +500. He is followed by Christopher Bell at +800 and Logano at +900, rounding out the top three. Opening betting odds for all drivers can be seen below:
- Kyle Larson +550
- Christopher Bell +800
- Joey Logano +900
- Chase Elliott +1000
- William Byron +1200
- Tyler Reddick +1400
- Martin Truex Jr. +1400
- Chase Briscoe +1400
- Alex Bowman +1400
- Ryan Blaney +1600
- Kyle Busch +1600
- Denny Hamlin +1600
- Daniel Suarez +2000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500
- Bubba Wallace Jr. +3000
- Ross Chastain +3500
- Kevin Harvick +3500
- Brad Keselowski +3500
- Erik Jones +4000
- Austin Dillon +4000
- Austin Cindric +4000
- Kurt Busch +5000
- Aric Almirola +5000
- Michael McDowell +6000
- Chris Buescher +6000
- Ty Dillon +10000
- Cole Custer +15000
- Todd Gilliland +25000
- Harrison Burton +25000
- Justin Haley +25000
- Justin Allgaier +30000
- Noah Gragson +50000
- Corey Lajoie +50000
- Josh Williams +100000
- J.J. Yeley +100000
- Cody Ware +100000
Joey Logano reveals new helmet design for NASCAR truck race at Bristol
2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano took to Instagram to reveal a freshly designed helmet for the Camping World Truck Series race this Saturday. The purple and yellow-themed helmet adorns Planet Fitness's branding and the driver's initials on the back.
See the helmet below:
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday at 07:00 pm EST.