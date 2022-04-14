NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Preview, prediction and betting odds for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday will mark the ninth race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop for the race on the loose surface at 07:00 pm EST this Sunday.

Making the first of two appearances on the 2022 calendar, Bristol Motor Speedway is set to revive the dirt race after its 2021 debut. The 0.5-mile-long short-track is often dubbed the 'World's Fastest Half-Mile', due to its steep banking.

Joey Logano is the reigning winner of the Food City Dirt Race and will be looking to make it to Victory Lane again at the venue this year.

Kyle Larson, however, is the favorite driver going into Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend as the Hendrick Motorsports driver sports odds of winning at +500. He is followed by Christopher Bell at +800 and Logano at +900, rounding out the top three. Opening betting odds for all drivers can be seen below:

Kyle Larson +550

Christopher Bell +800

Joey Logano +900

Chase Elliott +1000

William Byron +1200

Tyler Reddick +1400

Martin Truex Jr. +1400

Chase Briscoe +1400

Alex Bowman +1400

Ryan Blaney +1600

Kyle Busch +1600

Denny Hamlin +1600

Daniel Suarez +2000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2500

Bubba Wallace Jr. +3000

Ross Chastain +3500

Kevin Harvick +3500

Brad Keselowski +3500

Erik Jones +4000

Austin Dillon +4000

Austin Cindric +4000

Kurt Busch +5000

Aric Almirola +5000

Michael McDowell +6000

Chris Buescher +6000

Ty Dillon +10000

Cole Custer +15000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Harrison Burton +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Justin Allgaier +30000

Noah Gragson +50000

Corey Lajoie +50000

Josh Williams +100000

J.J. Yeley +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Joey Logano reveals new helmet design for NASCAR truck race at Bristol

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano took to Instagram to reveal a freshly designed helmet for the Camping World Truck Series race this Saturday. The purple and yellow-themed helmet adorns Planet Fitness's branding and the driver's initials on the back.

See the helmet below:

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday at 07:00 pm EST.

