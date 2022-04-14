NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Weather forecast for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

All eyes will be on Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend as NASCAR visits the Volunteer State for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race.

The Cup Series drivers will fight for position on the loose surface as the dirt race makes its comeback on the 2022 calendar.

The 0.5-mile-long Bristol Motor Speedway will make its first out of two appearances in 2022 this weekend. Formerly known as Bristol International Raceway, the short track hosted its first NASCAR race in 1961.

The Food City Dirt Race will produce a winner after drivers battle it out on the track for 250 laps and over 133 miles of racing.

Since last year, the timings for the race have been changed to 7 pm EST, which will help keep the dirt surface more moist. This should result in less dust being kicked into the air, which was one of the primary issues in the event last year.

Sunday is expected to experience a high temperature of 60°F in the day with mostly cloudy skies. The night forecast shows a low temperature of 44°F and a cloudy sky with chances of late rain. The probability of rain is at 78%, which could create problems for the race weekend.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Do drivers have more confidence in their second time at dirt? How will the track be different? Will the drivers who have extensive dirt experience prevail this time? We dig in with the drivers to see (or not see) how Bristol Dirt Year 2 will play out. Do drivers have more confidence in their second time at dirt? How will the track be different? Will the drivers who have extensive dirt experience prevail this time? We dig in with the drivers to see (or not see) how Bristol Dirt Year 2 will play out. https://t.co/v7MS7HDEbG

Motorsport fans will be praying to the rain gods not to play spoilsport on Sunday.

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race

The 2022 iteration of the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will see the following drivers line up on the grid:

#1 Ross Chastain

#2 Austin Cindric

#3 Austin Dillon

#4 Kevin Harvick

#5 Kyle Larson

#6 Brad Keselowski

#7 Corey LaJoie

#8 Tyler Reddick

#9 Chase Elliott

#10 Aric Almirola

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#14 Chase Briscoe

#15 JJ Yeley

#16 Noah Gragson

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#20 Christopher Bell

#21 Harrison Burton

#22 Joey Logano

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#24 William Byron

#31 Justin Haley

#34 Michael McDowell

#38 Todd Gilliland

#41 Cole Custer

#42 Ty Dillon

#43 Erik Jones

#45 Kurt Busch

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 Alex Bowman

#51 Cody Ware

#77 TBA

#78 Josh Williams

#99 Daniel Suarez

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh