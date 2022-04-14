NASCAR 2022 at Bristol: Qualifying order for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR is all set to go live at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend with two days of racing on a loose surface.

The Food City Dirt Race will be the highlight of the weekend. Fans will see Cup Series drivers and cars battle for position on the short track.

The 'World's Fastest Half-Mile' is set to host its second-ever dirt race in modern-day NASCAR this year after the event made its debut in 2021.

Much has been said about the feasibility of racing on dirt. Keeping the sport's interests in mind, the governing body has decided to keep it on the calendar.

Key tweaks are constantly being made to the race as officials and teams gather more experience. For example, in this year's race, cars have to run a mandatory mud flap at the rear.

Qualifying for the event has also been slightly tweaked, with four heat races set to decide the starting order for the race on Sunday. The line-ups for the heat races will be decided by a random draw on Friday afternoon.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass elaborated on the format on Twitter and wrote:

"Heat lineups set by draw Fri afternoon (teams draw in order by owner points). Passing/finishing points from heats determine race lineup. Finishing points on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale. Passing points are one point for spot improved in heat (no negative points)."

Josh Williams to make NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol

28-year-old Josh Williams will be making his Cup Series debut at the Food City Dirt Race this Sunday with Live Fast Motorsports.

The Port Charlotte, Florida native will be driving the #78 Ford Mustang sponsored by Alloy.

Watch Josh Williams behind the wheel of a Cup Series car in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway at 7 pm EST on Sunday.

