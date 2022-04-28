NASCAR 2022 at Dover: Where to watch DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Superspeedway? Streaming information and more

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will go live from the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware this weekend for the DuraMax Drydene 400.

After much anticipated speedway action at Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, fans will be treated to a one-mile-long oval.

Nicknamed 'The Monster Mile', Dover Motor Speedway is unique in the way that the 53-year-old track has an official mascot.

'Miles the Monster' has been the inspiration behind the track's nickname as well. The mascot appears on various memorabilia from the track as well as on the winners' trophies from the weekend.

The Delaware situated track also boasts a maximum banking of 24° on the turns, which is significant with respect to the size of the venue.

Drivers will head into the weekend with a similar mindset to the previous week's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as another oval track means no surprises along the weekend.

Fans will witness a total of 36 cars entering the race on Sunday with a chance to visit Victory Lane after racing for a total of 400-miles.

The 2021 iteration of the DuraMAX Drydene 400 saw Alex Bowman drive his No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into Victory Lane for Hendrick Motorsports.

Alex Bowman @Alex_Bowman Well, stage points and a top 10 leaving @TALLADEGA isnt awful. On to Dover 🤘🏼 Well, stage points and a top 10 leaving @TALLADEGA isnt awful. On to Dover 🤘🏼

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based team dominated last year at Dover Motor Speedway with all four cars finishing in the top-four. Three out of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won a race in the 2022 Cup Series season so far, with the exception of Chase Elliott.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native, however, leads the drivers' standing table, indicating the level of consistency he brings to the team.

Where to watch the NASCAR 2022: DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The following are the full details on where to watch or stream the DuraMAX Drydene 400 scheduled for the upcoming Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 29, 2022

03:00 p.m. EST: Xfinity Series Practice on FS1

03:30 p.m. EST: Xfinity Series Qualifying on FS1

05:30 p.m. EST: General Tire 125 on MRN

Saturday, April 30, 2022

10:30 a.m. EST: Cup Series Practice on FS1, MRN AND SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

11:15 a.m. EST: Cup Series Qualifying on FS1, MRN AND SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

01:30 p.m. EST: A-Game 200 on FS1, MRN AND SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, May 1, 2022

03:00 p.m. EST: DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne on FS1, MRN AND SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

