NASCAR 2022: Five liveries to look out for the throwback weekend at Darlington Speedway

'The Lady in Black' will be the hostess this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400. The track, often also referred to as 'Too Tough to Tame,' might have multiple names but brings one single thing for the fans: great racing.

Darlington Raceway is situated in the city of Darlington, South Carolina. The Palmetto State track is all set to witness full capacity after the previous year's COVID-19 precautions forced the races to be held without spectators.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. proved his mettle's worth at the 1.36-mile-long oval with a victory for Joe Gibbs Racing. The No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD driver will be looking to get stuck in this weekend in a similar fashion.

Best of all, the Goodyear 400 at Darlington brings a NASCAR tradition back to life in 2022 as teams adorn their cars in liveries reminiscent of the past.

The throwback weekend, as it's called, sees the cars adopt one-off paint schemes for just one race to commemorate stock car racing's southern roots.

Five liveries to look out for at the NASCAR 2022 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here are some of the best liveries revealed by teams over the course of the past few weeks. Fans will be able to see these cars run in all their glory at the 'Track Too Tough to Tame' on Sunday.

5. Live Fast Motorsports

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Live Fast Motorsports will be bringing a 2004 Late Model Series-inspired livery for BJ McLeod this weekend. The livery is reminiscent of McLeod's Late Model car from 2004.

Live Fast Motorsports @teamlivefast scheme so hot, it could turn the asphalt to a liquid state at



and



#NASCAR A throwscheme so hot, it could turn the asphalt to a liquid state at @TooToughToTame @bjmcleod78 and @Josh6williams will run a special scheme this weekend that surfaces shared memories of BJ’s Late Model Series race at Orlando Speed World from 2004. A throw🔙 scheme so hot, it could turn the asphalt to a liquid state at @TooToughToTame 🔥🔥@bjmcleod78 and @Josh6williams will run a special scheme this weekend that surfaces shared memories of BJ’s Late Model Series race at Orlando Speed World from 2004.#NASCAR https://t.co/9QUwmpNMUC

4. Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing's Harrison Burton will be paying his respects to his father Jeff Burton, who was also a NASCAR driver and raced in his iconic Dex Imaging livery in 2000.

Wood Brothers Racing @woodbrothers21 For our @TooToughToTame #Throwback we will rewind back to when Harrison was minus 8 days old when papa @JeffBurton last ran these colors in the great state of Martinsville. The year was 2000 and we had all barely survived Y2K. Close one. A neat @deximaging scheme fosho For our @TooToughToTame #Throwback we will rewind back to when Harrison was minus 8 days old when papa @JeffBurton last ran these colors in the great state of Martinsville. The year was 2000 and we had all barely survived Y2K. Close one. A neat @deximaging scheme fosho https://t.co/L4l9HCbBb0

3. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher will be seen sporting liveries from the 2004 NASCAR season with socios.com as their primary sponsor.

2. Trackhouse Racing

The Pitull-owned Trackhouse Racing team knows how to stir up interest in fans, as evident by their livery last week that had the popular star on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Ross Chastain.

The team will be honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. this weekend with his 1998 Coca-Cola liveries.

Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) @DustinAlbino



#NASCAR This weekend at Darlington, Trackhouse Racing will run Dale Earnhardt's 1998 Coca-Cola paint schemes that he ran in Japan. This weekend at Darlington, Trackhouse Racing will run Dale Earnhardt's 1998 Coca-Cola paint schemes that he ran in Japan.#NASCAR https://t.co/grmIIKNcEE

1. Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports is set to showcase four different liveries for its drivers Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman this weekend at Darlington. The paint schemes are inspired by various different cars of yore.

Catch these liveries amongst many more at Darlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400.

Edited by Adam Dickson