NASCAR 2022 at Phoenix: Qualifying schedule and timings for Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season goes to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend to race at the 1-mile-long Pheonix Speedway. The venue will host Ruoff Mortgage 500 on its relatively low banking oval track. The odds of a new winner this weekend are very high as there have been many lead changes in the prior races building up to this weekend.

The race in the desert will mark the finale of the West Swing Races and the fourth race of the 2022 season. Teams and drivers will head to Atlanta to race after this weekend's proceedings. The practice and qualifying formats will remain the same since their recent change at the weekend in Fontana, California.

Meanwhile, teams and drivers have urged the governing body to increase session durations. They reasoned it out to having a better understanding of the newer cars on different tracks.

Qualifying schedule and timings for NASCAR 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500

The qualifying schedule for the upcoming Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Pheonix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, is as follows:

Friday, March 11, 2022:

04:00 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

Saturday, March 12, 2022:

12:00 pm ET: Xfinity Series Qualifying

02:05 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying

Ross Chastain reveals new paint scheme for 2022 NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500

Ross Chastain, who drives the #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Trackhouse Racing team, has revealed a special paint scheme that he and the team will run in Pheonix. K1 Speed, an indoor kart-racing operator, is going to be Chastain's primary sponsor this weekend.

The new red and black theme was designed by Kyle Sykes to bear the K1 Speed script on its side. Chastain will be aiming to keep up his momentum at Pheonix after a third-place finish at the Pennzoil 400 which was a good effort on the driver's and team's part. The current NASCAR Ruff Mortgage 500 is set to kick off on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

