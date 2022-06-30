NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America

The NASCAR Cup Series is back on its regular schedule for the second half of the 2022 season as the sport heads to Road America this weekend. Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made In America goes live this Sunday and marks the third race to be held on a road course this year.

The Camping World Truck Series enjoys a week-long break as the feeder series will not race at the Wisconsin track. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to run as normal before the Cup Series with Henry 180 on Saturday.

The upcoming weekend will mark the third time the sport has visited Road America. The 4-mile-long track is situated in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and made its debut on the stock car racing calendar in 1956. The track layout consists of a total of 14 turns, with the Cup Series cars slated to cover 250 total miles over 62 laps during the race.

The FIA Grade-2 circuit is regarded as one of the best venues to race in the United States by many drivers from varied disciplines of motorsport. Road America also plays host to the country's premier motorsport disciplines such as the NTT IndyCar Series, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and GT World Challenge America.

The track will be hosting the NASCAR Cup Series for only the third time since the inaugural event in 1956, as the teams and drivers return to the twists and turns of Wisconsin this year.

Qualifying order for NASCAR 2022: Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey at Road America

Like other races, the qualifying order for Kwik Trip 250 at Road America this weekend will be two rounds of 15 and 10 minutes respectively. Drivers will be divided into two groups and the top-5 fastest from each will proceed to the second 10-minute round.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend at Road America.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Qualifying groups for Road America. Top-5 from 15-minute first rounds advance to 10-minute final round. Qualifying groups for Road America. Top-5 from 15-minute first rounds advance to 10-minute final round. https://t.co/mNKL9EwcUq

The Cup Series session kicks off with Kyle Tilley leading Group A and Loris Hezemans leading Group B. the complete qualifying order is as follows:

#78 Kyle Tilley

#77 Josh Bilicki

#42 Ty Dillon

#41 Cole Custer

#38 Todd Gilliland

#7 Corey LaJoie

#14 Chase Briscoe

#31 Justin Haley

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#8 Tyler Reddick

#99 Daniel Suarez

#3 Austin Dillon

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#2 Austin Cindric

#20 Christopher Bell

#22 Joey Logano

#5 Kyle Larson

#12 Ryan Blaney

#27 Loris Hezemans

#15 Joey Hand

#51 Cody Ware

#6 Brad Keselowski

#48 Alex Bowman

#21 Harrison Burton

#17 Chris Buescher

#16 AJ Allmendinger

#24 William Byron

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#34 Michael McDowell

#10 Aric Almirola

#43 Erik Jones

#18 Kyle Busch

#11 Denny Hamlin

#45 Kurt Busch

#1 Ross Chastain

#9 Chase Elliott

Catch the Kwik Trip 250 this Sunday as NASCAR heads back to Road America for another road course race.

