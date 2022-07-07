Create
NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway
Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2022 11:25 PM IST

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 19th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway returns once again this season with its 1.54 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The Quaker State 400 will feature 36 drivers. The qualifying race will be held on Saturday at 11:35 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

NEWS: #NASCAR will return to the ATL TWICE in 2022!Experience the next generation of AMS during the #FOHQT500 on March 20 AND the #QS400 presented by @Walmart on July 10!Full season tickets, weekend packages, & single-day tickets are available NOW!➡️ bit.ly/2022AMS https://t.co/OFvWoe3oc1

While the qualifying rules will be different, the 36 drivers will run in a single car-one lap. Top 10 drivers from Round 1 will advance to the second round to win the pole for the Quaker State 400.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend in Atlanta and Mid-Ohio.

Qualifying order for Atlanta and groups for trucks at Mid-Ohio. https://t.co/9NUG1vZapc

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Quaker State 400, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:

  1. BJ McLeod - 36.500
  2. Josh Bilicki - 34.100
  3. Cody Ware - 33.500
  4. Garrett Smithley - 33.200
  5. Bubba Wallace - 31.200
  6. Brad Keselowski - 30.200
  7. Corey LaJoie - 29.850
  8. Noah Gragson - 29.150
  9. Todd Gilliland - 26.700
  10. Harrison Burton - 25.300
  11. Austin Dillon - 24.850
  12. Erik Jones - 23.650
  13. Justin Haley - 23.500
  14. Ty Dillon - 22.850
  15. Aric Almirola - 22.850
  16. Kurt Busch - 21.400
  17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 21.800
  18. Kyle Busch - 21.400
  19. Cole Custer - 18.900
  20. Joey Logano - 18.900
  21. Denny Hamlin - 17.750
  22. Christopher Bell - 14.350
  23. Chase Briscoe - 13.500
  24. William Byron - 13.300
  25. Michael McDowell - 12.850
  26. Chris Buescher - 12.050
  27. Kevin Harvick - 11.850
  28. Martin Truex Jr - 11.350
  29. Alex Bowman - 11.250
  30. Daniel Suarez - 9.650
  31. Ryan Blaney - 9.500
  32. Austin Cindric - 9.450
  33. Tyler Reddick - 5.350
  34. Kyle Larson - 3.650
  35. Ross Chastain - 3.650
  36. Chase Elliott - 1.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 9, 2022 live on USA Network and PRN.

