NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 19th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.

Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway returns once again this season with its 1.54 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

The Quaker State 400 will feature 36 drivers. The qualifying race will be held on Saturday at 11:35 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

While the qualifying rules will be different, the 36 drivers will run in a single car-one lap. Top 10 drivers from Round 1 will advance to the second round to win the pole for the Quaker State 400.

Qualifying Order for NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend in Atlanta and Mid-Ohio.

The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Quaker State 400, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:

BJ McLeod - 36.500 Josh Bilicki - 34.100 Cody Ware - 33.500 Garrett Smithley - 33.200 Bubba Wallace - 31.200 Brad Keselowski - 30.200 Corey LaJoie - 29.850 Noah Gragson - 29.150 Todd Gilliland - 26.700 Harrison Burton - 25.300 Austin Dillon - 24.850 Erik Jones - 23.650 Justin Haley - 23.500 Ty Dillon - 22.850 Aric Almirola - 22.850 Kurt Busch - 21.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 21.800 Kyle Busch - 21.400 Cole Custer - 18.900 Joey Logano - 18.900 Denny Hamlin - 17.750 Christopher Bell - 14.350 Chase Briscoe - 13.500 William Byron - 13.300 Michael McDowell - 12.850 Chris Buescher - 12.050 Kevin Harvick - 11.850 Martin Truex Jr - 11.350 Alex Bowman - 11.250 Daniel Suarez - 9.650 Ryan Blaney - 9.500 Austin Cindric - 9.450 Tyler Reddick - 5.350 Kyle Larson - 3.650 Ross Chastain - 3.650 Chase Elliott - 1.500

Catch all the teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 9, 2022 live on USA Network and PRN.

