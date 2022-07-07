NASCAR 2022: Qualifying order for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Quaker State 400 this weekend. The 19th race of the season kicks off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, July 10, 2022, for a 400-lap action-packed race.
Located in Hampton, Georgia, the Atlanta Motor Speedway returns once again this season with its 1.54 miles of total track length. The track opened in 1960 and features 24 degrees of banking in every corner of the track and 5 degrees on the straightaway.
The Quaker State 400 will feature 36 drivers. The qualifying race will be held on Saturday at 11:35 am ET, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
While the qualifying rules will be different, the 36 drivers will run in a single car-one lap. Top 10 drivers from Round 1 will advance to the second round to win the pole for the Quaker State 400.
Qualifying Order for NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for the upcoming Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series races this weekend in Atlanta and Mid-Ohio.
The Cup Series qualifying session is set to kick off with BJ McLeod leading into Round 1. Here’s the qualifying order for Quaker State 400, with each driver's name followed by his metric score:
- BJ McLeod - 36.500
- Josh Bilicki - 34.100
- Cody Ware - 33.500
- Garrett Smithley - 33.200
- Bubba Wallace - 31.200
- Brad Keselowski - 30.200
- Corey LaJoie - 29.850
- Noah Gragson - 29.150
- Todd Gilliland - 26.700
- Harrison Burton - 25.300
- Austin Dillon - 24.850
- Erik Jones - 23.650
- Justin Haley - 23.500
- Ty Dillon - 22.850
- Aric Almirola - 22.850
- Kurt Busch - 21.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 21.800
- Kyle Busch - 21.400
- Cole Custer - 18.900
- Joey Logano - 18.900
- Denny Hamlin - 17.750
- Christopher Bell - 14.350
- Chase Briscoe - 13.500
- William Byron - 13.300
- Michael McDowell - 12.850
- Chris Buescher - 12.050
- Kevin Harvick - 11.850
- Martin Truex Jr - 11.350
- Alex Bowman - 11.250
- Daniel Suarez - 9.650
- Ryan Blaney - 9.500
- Austin Cindric - 9.450
- Tyler Reddick - 5.350
- Kyle Larson - 3.650
- Ross Chastain - 3.650
- Chase Elliott - 1.500
Catch all the teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 9, 2022 live on USA Network and PRN.