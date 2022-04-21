NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Qualifying order for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

All eyes will be on Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500. The venue is set to host two days of intense high-speed stock car racing as the circus heads to the former Anniston Air Force Base, where the track is located.

The 'Dega' is set to make its first out of two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year. Teams and drivers are set to re-visit the track later in the year on October 2, 2022 for the YellaWood 500.

The governing body is back to its traditional qualifying format this Saturday after opting for four heat races at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend. The coming weekend involves no practice sessions and teams and drivers are expected to go straight from qualifying into the race on Sunday.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass elaborated on Twitter and posted the complete qualifying order, writing:

"Cup and Xfinity qualifying order for Talladega. Both series have two rounds with top-10 to second (final) round. Single-car one-lap runs. No practice. Tech, qualify and impound. NXS is 41 entries for 38 spots. All 39 make Cup race."

GEICO 500 is set to be a thriller of a weekend if the previous races are anything to go by.

Wood Brothers Racing reveal Harrison Burton's new livery for NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway.

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Wood Brothers Racing team have revealed the livery Harrison Burton will run at Darlington Raceway for the Cup Series Race. The new paint scheme pays homage to Burton's father Jeff Burton, who ran the same colors in 2000.

Dex Imaging is the title sponsor and earns a prominent spot on the car, a firm that manufactures printers, copiers and scanners.

Wood Brothers Racing @woodbrothers21 For our @TooToughToTame #Throwback we will rewind back to when Harrison was minus 8 days old when papa @JeffBurton last ran these colors in the great state of Martinsville. The year was 2000 and we had all barely survived Y2K. Close one. A neat @deximaging scheme fosho For our @TooToughToTame #Throwback we will rewind back to when Harrison was minus 8 days old when papa @JeffBurton last ran these colors in the great state of Martinsville. The year was 2000 and we had all barely survived Y2K. Close one. A neat @deximaging scheme fosho https://t.co/L4l9HCbBb0

Watch out for Harrison Burton running the new livery at Darlington Raceway on May 8, 2022.

