NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Weather forecast for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock-car racing at the Talladega Superspeedway for the 2022 GEICO 500. The 500-mile race goes live on Sunday and will be a good change of pace for the sport. NASCAR has not visited a Superspeedway since the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

The Lincoln, Alabama track will make its first out of two appearances on the 2022 calendar. The circus is set to visit the 'Dega' again on October 2, 2022 for the YellaWood 500.

Talladega Superspeedway holds the bragging rights for the longest track since its opening in 1969 at 2.6-miles long. It also sports the steepest banking of any stock-car oval at a maximum of 33° in turns one and two. This makes for highly intense battles on the track and spectacular crashes if drivers get it wrong.

The 39 Cup Series cars entering the race on Sunday will race over 188 laps divided into three stages, adding up to 500-miles to the checkered flag.

Rain has a tendency to play spoilsport as seen last year when the weather shortened the YellaWood 500.

The 2022 GEICO 500 is set to experience a maximum temperature of 84°F in the day with the sun shining bright. The temperature will drop to a minimum of 63°F at night with clear skies. The possibility of rain lies at 9%, and is unlikely to cause any delays.

Full entry list for the 2022 NASCAR GEICO 500

The 2022 iteration of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 will see the following drivers line up on the grid:

#1 Ross Chastain

#2 Austin Cindric

#3 Austin Dillon

#4 Kevin Harvick

#5 Kyle Larson

#6 Brad Keselowski

#7 Corey LaJoie

#8 Tyler Reddick

#9 Chase Elliott

#10 Aric Almirola

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#14 Chase Briscoe

#15 David Ragan

#16 Daniel Hemric

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Martin Truex Jr.

#20 Christopher Bell

#21 Harrison Burton

#22 Joey Logano

#23 Bubba Wallace Jr.

#24 William Byron

#31 Justin Haley

#34 Michael McDowell

#38 Todd Gilliland

#41 Cole Custer

#42 Ty Dillon

#43 Erik Jones

#44 Greg Biffle

#45 Kurt Busch

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#48 Alex Bowman

#51 Cody Ware

#55 JJ Yeley

#62 Noah Gragson

#77 Landon Cssill

#78 BJ McLeod

#99 Daniel Suarez

