NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 30th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season marks the sport's visit to the famous Talladega Superspeedway once again, this time for the Yellawood 500. The 500-mile-long race marks the second time drivers battle it out in Lincoln, Alabama for a chance to solidify their hopes of qualifying into Round of 8, as the playoffs are underway in full swing.

The first race of the ongoing Round of 12 saw yet another non-playoff contender take the checkered flag in P1 as Tyler Reddick clinched victory in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Talladega Superspeedway comes as a big challenge for those hoping to make the cut into the next round, as the oval's unpredictable nature means finishing in one piece is as important as winning the race.

With title challengers such as Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin not having their best finishes last weekend, the field is expected to have an aggressive outlook towards the race on Sunday. Yellawood 500 can be seen live on the USA Network, PRN, and the NBC Sports app. The green flag is set to wave at 2:00 pm ET this Sunday.

Along with a chance to advance to the next playoffs round, drivers will also have monetary gains to be had at the 2.66-mile-long track this weekend. The prize pool for this weekend consists of a $8,338,881 reward for the NASCAR Cup Series, $1,653,281 for the Xfinity Series, and $806,669 for the Camping World Truck Series.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed the purse amounts on Twitter and wrote:

"Talladega purses (includes payouts for all positions, charter per-race payouts for competing and past three-year performance, contributions to season-ending point fund, etc): Cup: $8,338,881, Xfinity: $1,653,281, Trucks: $806,669"

Cup Series qualifying for the event will be held on October 1, 2022, a day before the actual race. Fans can witness drivers try and clinch the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday on the USA Network at 10:30 am ET.

Full entry list for the NASCAR 2022: Yellawood 500

A total of 37 drivers will be seen taking part in this weekend's NASCAR playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway. The list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch playoff contenders go head-to-head as NASCAR heads to the biggest track on the calendar once again this year, this time with the stakes raised even higher.

