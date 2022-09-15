NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from a tri-oval at Kansas Speedway to a short track at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.533-mile short track will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting the Food City Dirt Race earlier this year.

Fresh off the weekend in Kansas City, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Bristol at the eventful Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Saturday, including 16 playoff drivers, competing in over 500 laps and 266.5 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Saturday’s third playoff race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 29th Cup Series race of the season and the third race of the Round of 16.

The Cup car with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Saturday's race. The rest of the grid for the second playoff race of the season will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

Kyle Larson, the driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Saturday.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway?

Friday, September 16, 2022

4:35 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race practice race

5:20 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Who are the top 5 in the playoff points table ahead of NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

Since the start of NASCAR's playoffs, there have been a lot of ups and downs in the playoff standings.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, who posted a P3 finish last week, gained the top spot in the playoff standings with one win, nine top-five finishes, and 2108 points.

William Byron stands second with 2098 points and two wins. He finished 6th in the previous race at Kansas Speedway.

Byron is followed by Denny Hamlin in third place with 2097 points and two wins, while Joey Logano stands in fourth with 2090 points. All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney completes the top five with 2086 points.

