NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The NASCAR Circus is all set to go live from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. Formerly known as the World 600, the 600-mile-long race takes place on the 1.5-mile-long oval in Concord, North Carolina. The track, built in 1959, is regarded as a home race by many teams as the North Carolina state area is home to most of the teams' headquarters.

The track consists of a quad-oval design with 4 turns banked at 24° and the straights at 5°. Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to return once more this season with a different layout in the form of a road course, often dubbed 'The Roval' for the Bank of America Roval 400 in October 2022.

Coca-Cola 600 boasts of changeable conditions while drivers race on the track. The first third of the race runs in broad daylight, whereas the second third sees the sun set in the distance. The 400-lap-long race always finishes its final laps under the lights, keeping drivers on their toes as they adapt to the different lighting conditions.

The Next Gen Cup Series cars will also see the highest amount of continuous mileage as the Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the season. With 600-miles to cover, reliability and consistency, coupled with driver awareness, will be the fastest route to Victory Lane on Sunday.

Jamie Little @JamieLittleTV "I'm living a dream."- @KyleLarsonRacin breaks the record with @TeamHendrick and gives Mr. H his 269th Cup Series victory after 600 miles at Charlotte! "I'm living a dream."- @KyleLarsonRacin breaks the record with @TeamHendrick and gives Mr. H his 269th Cup Series victory after 600 miles at Charlotte! https://t.co/cM2z8m3Jxk

Kyle Larson drove his #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to win the race for Hendrick Motorsports last year. Coming fresh off an exhibition-style weekend at Texas Motor Speedway that did not offer any points, drivers will need to find their focus quickly in North Carolina. A total of 12 different drivers have won a race in the NASCAR Cup Series season so far, which highlights the level of competition amongst drivers.

Where to watch the NASCAR 2022: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for the main race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 28, 2022

7:00 pm ET: Cup Series Practice on FS1

7:45 pm ET: Cup Series Qualifying on FS1

Sunday, May 29, 2022

6:00 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600 on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

FOX Sports is the official rights holder for broadcasting the NASCAR Cup Series on television and through online mediums. Live streams for all the sessions, including support races, can be found on the FOX Sports App, which is downloadable on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOX.com.

Edited by Anurag C