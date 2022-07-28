NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from the triangle-oval Pocono Raceway to the road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.439-mile road course will host the Next Gen cars for the first time.

Fresh off the weekend in Pennsylvania, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Indiana at an eventful Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

A total of 38 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, competing over 82 laps and 200 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 22nd Cup race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday's race. The rest of the grid will be determined according to their qualifying speed.

AJ Allmendinger, the driver of the #16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, won last year’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and will be looking for back-to-back wins at the IMS road course.

Where to watch 2022 NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Saturday, July 30, 2022

9:35 am ET: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard practice race

10:35 am ET: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard qualifying race

Both sessions will be broadcast live on the USA Network and NBC Sports app.

Who are top 5 in points table before Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

With just five races left in the regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the points table is slowly taking shape. With four wins and eight top-five finishes, Chase Elliott sits at the top of the points table with 787 points. He has been leading the points table for the past 19 Cup races.

A two-time winner of the season, Ross Chastain stands second with 682 points and 10 top-five finishes. He had a DNF in the previous race at Pocono Raceway.

Chastain is followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney in third place with 676 points, while Kyle Larson stands in fourth place with 661 points. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. completes the top five with 654 points.

