NASCAR 2022: Where to watch YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from a quad-oval at Texas Motor Speedway to the largest oval on the schedule at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500, the fifth playoff race. The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway will host Next Gen cars for the second time since hosting GEICO 500 earlier this year.

Fresh off the weekend in Texas, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with unknown challenges in Alabama at the eventful YellaWood 500.

A total of 37 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday, including 12 playoff drivers, competing in over 188 laps and 500 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s fifth playoff race, there will be a qualifying race for the main event to determine the starting grid for the 31st Cup Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 12.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole for Sunday’s race. The rest of the grid for the fifth playoff race of the season will be determined based on their qualifying speed.

Bubba Wallace Jr., the driver of the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, won last year’s YellaWood 500 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Where to watch the 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway?

Saturday, October 1, 2022

10:30 am ET: YellaWood 500 qualifying race

No practice sessions will be held for this week’s race. Meanwhile, the qualifying race will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports app and MRN.

Who are the top 5 in playoff points table ahead of NASCAR YellaWood 500?

The result of last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway has jumbled the 2022 playoff standings.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske’s star driver Joey Logano gained the top spot in the playoff standings after finishing in P2 at last week’s Texas race. He moved up one spot to take the lead in the points table with 3071 points.

Ross Chastain stands second with 3059 points and two wins. He finished 13th in the previous race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chastain is followed by Kyle Larson in third place with 3057 points and two wins, while Ryan Blaney stands in fourth with 3056 points and Denny Hamlin completes the top five with 3049 points.

