NASCAR 2022: Which team has the most wins at Kansas Speedway?

The sunflower state of Kansas is all set to bloom the flower called NASCAR as the Cup Series as well as the Camping World Truck Series head to Kansas Speedway this weekend.

With Xfinity Series drivers being on a break this Saturday, the Camping World Truck Series as well as the ARCA Menards series are the only support races being held this weekend. The AdventHealth 400 will be the highlight of the weekend on Sunday when Cup Series drivers will attempt to tame the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval located in the West Village area near Kansas City.

Kansas Speedway came into existence in 2001 and features a progressive banking of 17° to 20° through the turns

Eight different NASCAR Cup Series teams have won at Kansas Speedway over the years, with Hendrick Motorsports leading the tally for the most wins with a total of eight victories. Joe Gibbs Racing follows the Charlotte, North Carolina-based team with seven victories to their name. Team Penske rounds out the top three with six wins.

Driver and team statistics indicate a race that might be dominated by veterans of the sport. The action goes live this weekend on Sunday at 03:00 pm EST on FS1 for 400-miles and 267 laps of high-speed racing.

Daniel Dye to race in NASCAR this weekend

The past few weeks have not been Daniel Dye's best. The ARCA Menards Series driver recently got arrested for allegedly punching a classmate at a Florida private school. The 18-year-old was subsequently suspended by the ARCA and was not allowed to race in the series.

New reports from GMS Racing reveal that the driver has been reinstated by the governing body after Dye's lawyer provided the state's attorney with sworn statements from eye-witnesses. The state has also reduced the charges levied on Dye to a misdemeanor.

The Florida native went on to elaborate on the reasons for his arrest in an official statement released on his website, writing:

“Before I get back to racing, I think it is important to explain what happened that led local police officers to take me into custody. The facts are that me and my classmates have been engaged in a silly and admittedly immature game commonly played at the school between boys and involves hitting each other in the groin area.”

See the full statement below:

Daniel Dye @danieldye43

danieldyeracing.com/post/ddr43 I’m headed to Kansas Speedway and looking forward to racing this weekend! An explanation of the crazy past couple of weeks is posted below. I’m headed to Kansas Speedway and looking forward to racing this weekend! An explanation of the crazy past couple of weeks is posted below.danieldyeracing.com/post/ddr43

Catch NASCAR going live from Kansas Speedway this weekend for the AdventHealth 400.

