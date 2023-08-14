NASCAR 2023 points standings after Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 14, 2023 17:22 IST
Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell has become the 14th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In a thrilling Indiana, McDowell led 54 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard victory, the #34 Ford driver was awarded with 59 points and locked his playoff spot. He moved from 17th to 15th place in the points table with 542 points.

After finishing P7 at Indiana, Martin Truex Jr. gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 830 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.

Daniel Suarez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained 51 points and stands in 17th place on the points table with 532 points.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P4. With that, he gained 44 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 653 points and seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 24 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - 830
  2. Denny Hamlin - 770
  3. William Byron - 726
  4. Christopher Bell - 709
  5. Kyle Larson - 698
  6. Kevin Harvick - 677
  7. Ross Chastain - 676
  8. Brad Keselowski - 675
  9. Ryan Blaney - 666
  10. Chris Buescher - 665
  11. Kyle Busch - 660
  12. Tyler Reddick - 653
  13. Joey Logano - 639
  14. Bubba Wallace - 560
  15. Michael McDowell - 542
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 542
  17. Daniel Suarez - 532
  18. Ty Gibbs - 511
  19. Chase Elliott - 480
  20. Alex Bowman - 480
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 473
  22. Austin Cindric - 455
  23. Justin Haley - 415
  24. Aric Almirola - 406
  25. Ryan Preece - 403
  26. Corey LaJoie - 387
  27. Todd Gilliland - 379
  28. Erik Jones - 367
  29. Austin Dillon - 362
  30. Harrison Burton-339
  31. Chase Briscoe - 322
  32. Ty Dillon - 230
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Bj Mcleod - 117
  35. Cody Ware - 65
  36. Jenson Button - 45
  37. Travis Pastrana - 26
  38. Ryan Newman - 24
  39. Andy Lally - 20
  40. Jordan Taylor - 16
  41. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  42. Mike Rockenfeller - 13
  43. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  44. Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Watkins Glen International on August 20.

