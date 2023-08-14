NASCAR 2023 points standings after Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell has become the 14th different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In a thrilling Indiana, McDowell led 54 laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard victory, the #34 Ford driver was awarded with 59 points and locked his playoff spot. He moved from 17th to 15th place in the points table with 542 points.

After finishing P7 at Indiana, Martin Truex Jr. gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 830 points after three wins and nine top-five finishes.

Daniel Suarez, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained 51 points and stands in 17th place on the points table with 532 points.

Tyler Reddick, the defending champion of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing P4. With that, he gained 44 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 653 points and seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 24 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

Martin Truex Jr. - 830 Denny Hamlin - 770 William Byron - 726 Christopher Bell - 709 Kyle Larson - 698 Kevin Harvick - 677 Ross Chastain - 676 Brad Keselowski - 675 Ryan Blaney - 666 Chris Buescher - 665 Kyle Busch - 660 Tyler Reddick - 653 Joey Logano - 639 Bubba Wallace - 560 Michael McDowell - 542 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 542 Daniel Suarez - 532 Ty Gibbs - 511 Chase Elliott - 480 Alex Bowman - 480 AJ Allmendinger - 473 Austin Cindric - 455 Justin Haley - 415 Aric Almirola - 406 Ryan Preece - 403 Corey LaJoie - 387 Todd Gilliland - 379 Erik Jones - 367 Austin Dillon - 362 Harrison Burton-339 Chase Briscoe - 322 Ty Dillon - 230 Noah Gragson - 199 Bj Mcleod - 117 Cody Ware - 65 Jenson Button - 45 Travis Pastrana - 26 Ryan Newman - 24 Andy Lally - 20 Jordan Taylor - 16 Brodie Kostecki - 15 Mike Rockenfeller - 13 Jimmie Johnson - 12 Kimi Raikkonen - 8

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at Watkins Glen International on August 20.