NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

After 25 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, for another exciting race – the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Saturday (August 26)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile-long superspeedway that has 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and three degrees in the back straightaway.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be watched live on NBC and MRN. The race will kick off on Saturday, August 26, at 7 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Daytona Beach will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Daytona Beach, Florida has a prize pool of $8,778,583. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series rewards winning teams with $1,640,749 Truck: $644,030”

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs at NASCAR's top-three national series. He wrote:

NASCAR Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will begin with qualifying at 5:05 pm ET on Friday, August 25 and conclude with the main event on Saturday. The qualifying can be watched live on NBC and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

Heading to Daytona International Speedway, Chase Elliott occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 400-mile race. The #9 Chevrolet driver has odds of +1100 to bag Saturday’s race, according to dknetwork.draftkings.com.

Three drivers like Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Joey Logano have the second-highest odds at +1200, followed by William Byron at +1400, Denny Hamlin at +1400, Brad Keselowski at +1400, Chris Buescher at +1800, and Ross Chastain at +2000 in the top five. They are followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., (+2000), Kyle Larson (+2000), Daniel Suarez (+2000), Bubba Wallace (+2000), and Martin Truex Jr. (+2200).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26.