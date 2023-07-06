NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

After 18 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, for another thrilling race – the Quaker State 400.

Sunday (July 9)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the third time at Atlanta Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Quaker State 400.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is a 1.54-mile-long quad-oval speedway that features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway.

Quaker State 400 can be watched live on USA Network, Peacock, and PRN. The race will kick off on Saturday, July 9 at 7 pm ET. Apart from the win, all the participating drivers who will take part in this weekend’s race will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta has a prize pool of $7,449,067. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course) will reward winning teams with $1,654,863 and $671,050, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass confirmed on Twitter the total prize money pool that is up for grabs across the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Atlanta (Cup, Xfinity), Mid-Ohio (Trucks). Incl all payouts for all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts fund & for Cup, all per-race and three-yr performance allocations for charter teams: Cup: $7,449,067 Xfin: $1,654,863 Truck: $671,050”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Atlanta (Cup, Xfinity), Mid-Ohio (Trucks). Incl all payouts for all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts fund & for Cup, all per-race and three-yr performance allocations for charter teams:



Cup: $7,449,067



Xfin: $1,654,863



Truck: $671,050 Purses for Atlanta (Cup, Xfinity), Mid-Ohio (Trucks). Incl all payouts for all positions, all contingency awards, contribution to year-end pts fund & for Cup, all per-race and three-yr performance allocations for charter teams:Cup: $7,449,067Xfin: $1,654,863Truck: $671,050

NASCAR Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will begin with a 15-minute warm-up followed by two rounds of qualifying at 5:35 pm ET on Saturday, July 8. It will be followed by a main event on Sunday. The qualifying session can be watched live on USA Network, NBC Sports, and PRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Quaker State 400?

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch occupies the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 400-mile race. The #8 Chevrolet driver has odds of +1000 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott has the second-highest odds at +1100, followed by Ryan Blaney at +1200, Joey Logano at +1200, and William Byron at +1400 in the top-five.

They are followed by Denny Hamlin (+1400), Brad Keselowski (+1400), Kyle Larson (+1400), Ross Chastain (+1600), and Christopher Bell (+1600).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9.

Poll : 0 votes