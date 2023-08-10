NASCAR 2023: Purse size for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After 23 action-packed points races, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Speedway, Indiana, for another thrilling race – the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

Sunday (August 13)’s race is expected to be exciting, as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a 2.439-mile-long road course that has 14 turns, and most notably a hard right hand turn 1 that leads to exciting restarts.

Verizon 200 At The Brickyard can be watched live on NBC and IMS Radio. The race will kick off on Sunday, August 13, at 2:30 pm ET. Along with the win, all the participating drivers in Indiana will be racing for monetary incentives.

This year, the NASCAR Cup Series race in Indiana has a prize pool of $9,158,803. Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series rewards winning teams with $1,619,312, and $699,222, respectively.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the total prize money pool that is up for grabs at NASCAR's top-three national series. He wrote:

“Purses for Indy, includes all payouts, all positions plus charter payouts for participating and three-year historical performance payouts. Also contingency funds, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.: Cup (IMS): $9,158,803 Xfinity (IMS): $1,619,312 Truck (IRP): $699,222”

NASCAR Cup Series action in Speedway, Indiana, will begin with practice at 11:35 pm ET on Saturday, August 12. It will be followed by a qualifying race the same day at 12:35 pm ET and conclude with the main event on Sunday. The practice and qualifying session can be watched live on NBC Sports and IMS Radio.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard?

Heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, current points table leader Martin Truex Jr. occupied the top position on the board as the favorite to win the 200-mile race. The #19 Toyota driver has odds of +400 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Reddick has the second-highest odds at +500, followed by Chase Elliott at +750, Shane Van Gisbergen at +1000, Kyle Busch at +1000 in the top five. They are followed by Kyle Larson (+1100), Christopher Bell (+1100), A.J. Allmendinger (+1600), Daniel Suarez (+1800), and Brodie Kostecki (+1800).

Catch the Cup Series in action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 13.