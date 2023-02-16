Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 16, 2023 15:56 IST
After an action-packed Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to officially kick off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of the 65th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. The event will be live on FOX and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is the most notable difference compared to any other NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on the schedule is how the starting lineup is set.

With 42 cars on the entry list, 40 cars will make the Daytona 500 field for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 36 chartered entries have already locked their spots into the Daytona 500, leaving four spots for six drivers.

The Busch Light Pole qualifying race was held on Wednesday, which set the starting lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels qualifying race and the front row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (Hendrick Motorsports’ teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson).

The Duel 1 result will determine the inside row for Sunday's Daytona 500 and the results of Duel 2 will determine the outside row for the race.

2022 NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions for NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 starting lineup

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #21 - Harrison Burton
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #20 - Christopher Bell
  12. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #43 - Erik Jones
  15. #36 - Zane Smith
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #3 - Austin Dillon
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #51 - Cody Ware
  20. #77 - Ty Dillon
  21. #13 - Chandler Smith

Duel 2 starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #10 - Aric Almirola
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  7. #9 - Chase Elliott
  8. #41 - Ryan Preece
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  11. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  12. #67 - Travis Pastrana
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #42 - Noah Gragson
  15. #31 - Justin Haley
  16. #62 - Austin Hill
  17. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #78 - BJ McLeod
  19. #15 - Riley Herbst
  20. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #50 - Conor Daly

