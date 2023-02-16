NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway

After an action-packed Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida to officially kick off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of the 65th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19th, 2023. The event will be live on FOX and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Qualifying for the Daytona 500 is the most notable difference compared to any other NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on the schedule is how the starting lineup is set.

With 42 cars on the entry list, 40 cars will make the Daytona 500 field for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 36 chartered entries have already locked their spots into the Daytona 500, leaving four spots for six drivers.

The Busch Light Pole qualifying race was held on Wednesday, which set the starting lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels qualifying race and the front row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500 (Hendrick Motorsports’ teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson).

The Duel 1 result will determine the inside row for Sunday's Daytona 500 and the results of Duel 2 will determine the outside row for the race.

2022 NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions for NASCAR's Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel 1 starting lineup

#48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #21 - Harrison Burton #23 - Bubba Wallace #17 - Chris Buescher #1 - Ross Chastain #4 - Kevin Harvick #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #84 - Jimmie Johnson #34 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #36 - Zane Smith #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Ty Dillon #13 - Chandler Smith

Duel 2 starting lineup

#5 - Kyle Larson #10 - Aric Almirola #14 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #8 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suárez #9 - Chase Elliott #41 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #67 - Travis Pastrana #11 - Denny Hamlin #42 - Noah Gragson #31 - Justin Haley #62 - Austin Hill #38 - Todd Gilliland #78 - BJ McLeod #15 - Riley Herbst #7 - Corey LaJoie #50 - Conor Daly

