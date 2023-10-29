NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier entered the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 race after taking the checkered flag at Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday (October 28).
In the dramatic Martinsville race, Allgaier took the lead in the race's closing laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the finish line in P1.
With the Dead On Tools 250 victory, the #7 Chevrolet driver bagged 50 points and secured the second position in the table with 4000 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.
After finishing P25 at Martinsville, Sam Mayer holds the top position on the points log, with 4000 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.
Sammy Smith, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained just 50 points and currently stands in sixth place on the points table with 2215 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Dead On Tools 250
Here are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 32nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:
- Sam Mayer (P) - 4000
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 4000
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 4000
- Cole Custer (P) - 4000
- Austin Hill (P) - 2229
- Sammy Smith # (P) - 2215
- Daniel Hemric (P) - 2208
- Parker Kligerman - 2188
- Sheldon Creed (P) - 2187
- Chandler Smith # (P) - 2176
- Josh Berry - 2137
- Jeb Burton - 2101
- Riley Herbst - 870
- Brandon Jones - 759
- Brett Moffitt - 657
- Parker Retzlaff # - 638
- Kaz Grala - 590
- Ryan Sieg - 587
- Jeremy Clements - 516
- Anthony Alfredo - 441
- Josh Williams - 434
- Kyle Sieg - 427
- Joe Graf Jr. - 389
- Brennan Poole - 358
- Ryan Ellis - 355
- Kyle Weatherman - 316
- Connor Mosack - 267
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 258
- Blaine Perkins # - 253
- Alex Labbe - 246
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Derek Kraus - 182
- Josh Bilicki - 164
- Patrick Emerling - 164
- Sage Karam - 160
- Myatt Snider - 149
- Stefan Parsons(i) - 144
- Joey Gase - 142
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- CJ McLaughlin - 103
- Leland Honeyman - 93
- Mason Massey - 76
- Parker Chase - 76
- Trevor Bayne - 72
- Layne Riggs - 71
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- David Starr - 54
- Dale Earnhardt - 48
- Preston Pardus - 45
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4.