NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier entered the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 race after taking the checkered flag at Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday (October 28).

In the dramatic Martinsville race, Allgaier took the lead in the race's closing laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the finish line in P1.

With the Dead On Tools 250 victory, the #7 Chevrolet driver bagged 50 points and secured the second position in the table with 4000 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

After finishing P25 at Martinsville, Sam Mayer holds the top position on the points log, with 4000 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

Sammy Smith, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained just 50 points and currently stands in sixth place on the points table with 2215 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Dead On Tools 250

Here are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 32nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

Sam Mayer (P) - 4000 Justin Allgaier (P) - 4000 John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 4000 Cole Custer (P) - 4000 Austin Hill (P) - 2229 Sammy Smith # (P) - 2215 Daniel Hemric (P) - 2208 Parker Kligerman - 2188 Sheldon Creed (P) - 2187 Chandler Smith # (P) - 2176 Josh Berry - 2137 Jeb Burton - 2101 Riley Herbst - 870 Brandon Jones - 759 Brett Moffitt - 657 Parker Retzlaff # - 638 Kaz Grala - 590 Ryan Sieg - 587 Jeremy Clements - 516 Anthony Alfredo - 441 Josh Williams - 434 Kyle Sieg - 427 Joe Graf Jr. - 389 Brennan Poole - 358 Ryan Ellis - 355 Kyle Weatherman - 316 Connor Mosack - 267 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 258 Blaine Perkins # - 253 Alex Labbe - 246 Ryan Truex - 197 Derek Kraus - 182 Josh Bilicki - 164 Patrick Emerling - 164 Sage Karam - 160 Myatt Snider - 149 Stefan Parsons(i) - 144 Joey Gase - 142 Gray Gaulding - 132 Garrett Smithley - 125 CJ McLaughlin - 103 Leland Honeyman - 93 Mason Massey - 76 Parker Chase - 76 Trevor Bayne - 72 Layne Riggs - 71 Miguel Paludo - 63 David Starr - 54 Dale Earnhardt - 48 Preston Pardus - 45

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4.