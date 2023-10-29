NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 29, 2023 11:29 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier entered the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 race after taking the checkered flag at Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday (October 28).

In the dramatic Martinsville race, Allgaier took the lead in the race's closing laps and held off the rest of the competition to cross the finish line in P1.

With the Dead On Tools 250 victory, the #7 Chevrolet driver bagged 50 points and secured the second position in the table with 4000 points, four wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

After finishing P25 at Martinsville, Sam Mayer holds the top position on the points log, with 4000 points, four wins, and 12 top-five finishes.

Sammy Smith, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained just 50 points and currently stands in sixth place on the points table with 2215 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Dead On Tools 250

Here are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 32nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. Sam Mayer (P) - 4000
  2. Justin Allgaier (P) - 4000
  3. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 4000
  4. Cole Custer (P) - 4000
  5. Austin Hill (P) - 2229
  6. Sammy Smith # (P) - 2215
  7. Daniel Hemric (P) - 2208
  8. Parker Kligerman - 2188
  9. Sheldon Creed (P) - 2187
  10. Chandler Smith # (P) - 2176
  11. Josh Berry - 2137
  12. Jeb Burton - 2101
  13. Riley Herbst - 870
  14. Brandon Jones - 759
  15. Brett Moffitt - 657
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 638
  17. Kaz Grala - 590
  18. Ryan Sieg - 587
  19. Jeremy Clements - 516
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 441
  21. Josh Williams - 434
  22. Kyle Sieg - 427
  23. Joe Graf Jr. - 389
  24. Brennan Poole - 358
  25. Ryan Ellis - 355
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 316
  27. Connor Mosack - 267
  28. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 258
  29. Blaine Perkins # - 253
  30. Alex Labbe - 246
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Derek Kraus - 182
  33. Josh Bilicki - 164
  34. Patrick Emerling - 164
  35. Sage Karam - 160
  36. Myatt Snider - 149
  37. Stefan Parsons(i) - 144
  38. Joey Gase - 142
  39. Gray Gaulding - 132
  40. Garrett Smithley - 125
  41. CJ McLaughlin - 103
  42. Leland Honeyman - 93
  43. Mason Massey - 76
  44. Parker Chase - 76
  45. Trevor Bayne - 72
  46. Layne Riggs - 71
  47. Miguel Paludo - 63
  48. David Starr - 54
  49. Dale Earnhardt - 48
  50. Preston Pardus - 45

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 4.

Edited by Yash Soni
