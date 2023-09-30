NASCAR and Chevrolet join forces to raise awareness about breast cancer with themed pace car at upcoming Talladega Cup race

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is bound to be one of the most unpredictable races of the entire season.

With the drivers battling out for playoff positions, fans can expect a huge mixup of the drivers' standings table as the 2.6-mile-long venue witnesses action this weekend.

Along with following the various storylines of the 2023 Cup Series season, the Yellawood 500 will also witness a great cause honored by both NASCAR and Chevrolet ahead of the event.

Fans will be able to see a special one-off liveried pace car for the upcoming three events, starting with the second Round of 8 race at the Lincoln, Alabama, track.

The pink-colored Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, dubbed "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer," will be spreading awareness and raising money for the American Cancer Society.

With the sport losing Sherry Pollex to cancer earlier this month, the importance of the cause is all the more necessary for NASCAR.

Every caution lap of the special pace car running on track will see Chevrolet contribute $350 towards the American Cancer Society (ACS), with an upper limit of $50,000.

The manufacturer's Motorsport Strategic Planning and Operations Manager, Alyssa Haba, elaborated on the same cause on speedwaydigest.com and said:

"It is always an honor to carry the ACS logo on our pink Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pace car during the month of October and we look forward to the opportunity again this year."

This year's event will mark Chevrolet's thirteenth consecutive year partnering with ACS.

Full entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The full entry list for the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 race this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Riley Herbst #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

The event is scheduled to go live on October 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET.