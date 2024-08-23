  • home icon
  NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2024?

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2024?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2024 16:11 GMT
AUTO: AUG 28 NASCAR Cup Series - Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway (Credit: Getty Images)

After an eventful Michigan race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, with Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The 25th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the sixth time at the Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 24) 160-lap race at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the winners across NASCAR’s all three national series. In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Daytona Summer race boasts a prize pool of $9,193,568.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,886,123 and $672,572, respectively.

Live action of the Daytona Cup race can be enjoyed live on NBC Sports, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET.

What is Coke Zero Sugar 400 prize money for 2024?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Daytona across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Daytona & Milwaukee, all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contributions to year-end points funds, etc, plus for Cup, charter payouts based on racing each event, three-year historic performance, etc: Cup: $9,193,568 Xfinity: $1,886,123 Truck: $672,572”

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Daytona International Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time NASCAR Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $9,193,568, which means a check of around $700,000–900,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday (August 23) at 5:05 pm ET, while the main event is on Saturday. Qualifying for the 25th race can be watched live on NBC Sports.

List of Coke Zero Sugar 400 winners

  1. 1959: Fireball Roberts
  2. 1960: Jack Smith
  3. 1961: David Pearson
  4. 1962: Fireball Roberts
  5. 1963: Fireball Roberts
  6. 1964: A. J. Foyt
  7. 1965: A. J. Foyt
  8. 1966: Sam McQuagg
  9. 1967: Cale Yarborough
  10. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  11. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  12. 1970: Donnie Allison
  13. 1971: Bobby Isaac
  14. 1972: David Pearson
  15. 1973: David Pearson
  16. 1974: David Pearson
  17. 1975: Richard Petty
  18. 1976: Cale Yarborough
  19. 1977*: Richard Petty
  20. 1978: David Pearson
  21. 1979: Neil Bonnett
  22. 1980: Bobby Allison
  23. 1981: Cale Yarborough
  24. 1982: Bobby Allison
  25. 1983: Buddy Baker
  26. 1984: Richard Petty
  27. 1985: Greg Sacks
  28. 1986: Tim Richmond
  29. 1987: Bobby Allison
  30. 1988: Bill Elliott
  31. 1989: Davey Allison
  32. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1991: Bill Elliott
  34. 1992: Ernie Irvan
  35. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  36. 1994: Jimmy Spencer
  37. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  38. 1996: Sterling Marlin
  39. 1997: John Andretti
  40. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  41. 1999: Dale Jarrett
  42. 2000: Jeff Burton
  43. 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  44. 2002: Michael Waltrip
  45. 2003: Greg Biffle
  46. 2004: Jeff Gordon
  47. 2005: Tony Stewart
  48. 2006: Tony Stewart
  49. 2007: Jamie McMurray
  50. 2008: Kyle Busch
  51. 2009: Tony Stewart
  52. 2010: Kevin Harvick
  53. 2011: David Ragan
  54. 2012: Tony Stewart
  55. 2013: Jimmie Johnson
  56. 2014: Aric Almirola
  57. 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  58. 2016: Brad Keselowski
  59. 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  60. 2018: Erik Jones
  61. 2019: Justin Haley
  62. 2020: William Byron
  63. 2021: Ryan Blaney
  64. 2022: Austin Dillon
  65. 2023: Chris Buescher

Edited by Yash Soni
