NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2024?

After an eventful Michigan race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, with Coke Zero Sugar 400.
The 25th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the sixth time at the Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 24) 160-lap race at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track.
Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the winners across NASCAR’s all three national series. In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Daytona Summer race boasts a prize pool of $9,193,568.
Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,886,123 and $672,572, respectively.
Live action of the Daytona Cup race can be enjoyed live on NBC Sports, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET.
What is Coke Zero Sugar 400 prize money for 2024?
All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Daytona across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:
“Purses for Daytona & Milwaukee, all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contributions to year-end points funds, etc, plus for Cup, charter payouts based on racing each event, three-year historic performance, etc: Cup: $9,193,568 Xfinity: $1,886,123 Truck: $672,572”
Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Daytona International Speedway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time NASCAR Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $9,193,568, which means a check of around $700,000–900,000.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday (August 23) at 5:05 pm ET, while the main event is on Saturday. Qualifying for the 25th race can be watched live on NBC Sports.
List of Coke Zero Sugar 400 winners
- 1959: Fireball Roberts
- 1960: Jack Smith
- 1961: David Pearson
- 1962: Fireball Roberts
- 1963: Fireball Roberts
- 1964: A. J. Foyt
- 1965: A. J. Foyt
- 1966: Sam McQuagg
- 1967: Cale Yarborough
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: Donnie Allison
- 1971: Bobby Isaac
- 1972: David Pearson
- 1973: David Pearson
- 1974: David Pearson
- 1975: Richard Petty
- 1976: Cale Yarborough
- 1977*: Richard Petty
- 1978: David Pearson
- 1979: Neil Bonnett
- 1980: Bobby Allison
- 1981: Cale Yarborough
- 1982: Bobby Allison
- 1983: Buddy Baker
- 1984: Richard Petty
- 1985: Greg Sacks
- 1986: Tim Richmond
- 1987: Bobby Allison
- 1988: Bill Elliott
- 1989: Davey Allison
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Bill Elliott
- 1992: Ernie Irvan
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Jimmy Spencer
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Sterling Marlin
- 1997: John Andretti
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Dale Jarrett
- 2000: Jeff Burton
- 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2002: Michael Waltrip
- 2003: Greg Biffle
- 2004: Jeff Gordon
- 2005: Tony Stewart
- 2006: Tony Stewart
- 2007: Jamie McMurray
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Tony Stewart
- 2010: Kevin Harvick
- 2011: David Ragan
- 2012: Tony Stewart
- 2013: Jimmie Johnson
- 2014: Aric Almirola
- 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2016: Brad Keselowski
- 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- 2018: Erik Jones
- 2019: Justin Haley
- 2020: William Byron
- 2021: Ryan Blaney
- 2022: Austin Dillon
- 2023: Chris Buescher