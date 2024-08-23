NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Daytona International Speedway in 2024?

After an eventful Michigan race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, with Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The 25th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the sixth time at the Daytona International Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Saturday’s (August 24) 160-lap race at the 2.5-mile-long quad-oval track.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the winners across NASCAR’s all three national series. In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Daytona Summer race boasts a prize pool of $9,193,568.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Truck Series races will reward the winner with $1,886,123 and $672,572, respectively.

Live action of the Daytona Cup race can be enjoyed live on NBC Sports, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET.

What is Coke Zero Sugar 400 prize money for 2024?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Daytona across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series:

“Purses for Daytona & Milwaukee, all payouts, all positions plus contingency awards, contributions to year-end points funds, etc, plus for Cup, charter payouts based on racing each event, three-year historic performance, etc: Cup: $9,193,568 Xfinity: $1,886,123 Truck: $672,572”

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Daytona International Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time NASCAR Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $9,193,568, which means a check of around $700,000–900,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Friday (August 23) at 5:05 pm ET, while the main event is on Saturday. Qualifying for the 25th race can be watched live on NBC Sports.

List of Coke Zero Sugar 400 winners

1959: Fireball Roberts 1960: Jack Smith 1961: David Pearson 1962: Fireball Roberts 1963: Fireball Roberts 1964: A. J. Foyt 1965: A. J. Foyt 1966: Sam McQuagg 1967: Cale Yarborough 1968: Cale Yarborough 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: Donnie Allison 1971: Bobby Isaac 1972: David Pearson 1973: David Pearson 1974: David Pearson 1975: Richard Petty 1976: Cale Yarborough 1977*: Richard Petty 1978: David Pearson 1979: Neil Bonnett 1980: Bobby Allison 1981: Cale Yarborough 1982: Bobby Allison 1983: Buddy Baker 1984: Richard Petty 1985: Greg Sacks 1986: Tim Richmond 1987: Bobby Allison 1988: Bill Elliott 1989: Davey Allison 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Bill Elliott 1992: Ernie Irvan 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Jimmy Spencer 1995: Jeff Gordon 1996: Sterling Marlin 1997: John Andretti 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Dale Jarrett 2000: Jeff Burton 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2002: Michael Waltrip 2003: Greg Biffle 2004: Jeff Gordon 2005: Tony Stewart 2006: Tony Stewart 2007: Jamie McMurray 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Tony Stewart 2010: Kevin Harvick 2011: David Ragan 2012: Tony Stewart 2013: Jimmie Johnson 2014: Aric Almirola 2015: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2016: Brad Keselowski 2017: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2018: Erik Jones 2019: Justin Haley 2020: William Byron 2021: Ryan Blaney 2022: Austin Dillon 2023: Chris Buescher

