NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2024 13:44 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (Source: Imagn)

After an eventful Daytona race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, with the Cook Out Southern 500.

The 26th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the sixth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 1) 367-lap race at the 1.366-mile-long track.

also-read-trending Trending

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the winners across NASCAR’s all two national series. In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Darlington Fall race boasts a prize pool of $8,644,143.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series races will reward the winner with $1,303,907.

Live action of the Southern 500 can be enjoyed live on NBC Sports, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 6 pm ET.

What is Cook Out Southern 500 prize money for 2024?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.

Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Darlington across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Darlington weekend, including all payouts for all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, for Cup all charter payouts for racing and historical performance: Cup: $8,644,143 Xfinity: $1,303,907”

Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Darlington Raceway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time NASCAR Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $8,644,143, which means a check of around $600,000–800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (August 31) at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, while the main event is on Monday. Practice and qualifying for the final race of the regular season can be watched live on NBC Sports.

List of Cook Out Southern 500 winners

  1. 1950: Johnny Mantz
  2. 1951: Herb Thomas
  3. 1952: Fonty Flock
  4. 1953: Buck Baker
  5. 1954: Herb Thomas
  6. 1955: Herb Thomas
  7. 1956: Curtis Turner
  8. 1957: Speedy Thompson
  9. 1958: Fireball Roberts
  10. 1959: Jim Reed
  11. 1960: Buck Baker
  12. 1961: Nelson Stacy
  13. 1962: Larry Frank
  14. 1963: Fireball Roberts
  15. 1964: Buck Baker
  16. 1965: Ned Jarrett
  17. 1966: Darel Dieringer
  18. 1967: Richard Petty
  19. 1968: Cale Yarborough
  20. 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
  21. 1970: Buddy Baker
  22. 1971: Bobby Allison
  23. 1972: Bobby Allison
  24. 1973: Cale Yarborough
  25. 1974: Cale Yarborough
  26. 1975: Bobby Allison
  27. 1976: David Pearson
  28. 1977: David Pearson
  29. 1978: Cale Yarborough
  30. 1979: David Pearson
  31. 1980: Terry Labonte
  32. 1981: Neil Bonnett
  33. 1982: Cale Yarborough
  34. 1983: Bobby Allison
  35. 1984: Harry Gant
  36. 1985: Bill Elliott*
  37. 1986: Tim Richmond
  38. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  39. 1988: Bill Elliott
  40. 1989: Dale Earnhardt
  41. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  42. 1991: Harry Gant
  43. 1992: Darrell Waltrip
  44. 1993: Mark Martin
  45. 1994: Bill Elliott
  46. 1995: Jeff Gordon
  47. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  48. 1997: Jeff Gordon*
  49. 1998: Jeff Gordon
  50. 1999: Jeff Burton
  51. 2000: Bobby Labonte
  52. 2001: Ward Burton
  53. 2002: Jeff Gordon
  54. 2003: Terry Labonte
  55. 2004*: Jimmie Johnson
  56. 2005: Greg Biffle
  57. 2006: Greg Biffle
  58. 2007: Jeff Gordon
  59. 2008: Kyle Busch
  60. 2009: Mark Martin
  61. 2010: Denny Hamlin
  62. 2011: Regan Smith
  63. 2012: Jimmie Johnson
  64. 2013: Matt Kenseth
  65. 2014: Kevin Harvick
  66. 2015: Carl Edwards
  67. 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
  68. 2017: Denny Hamlin
  69. 2018: Brad Keselowski
  70. 2019: Erik Jones
  71. 2020: Kevin Harvick
  72. 2021: Denny Hamlin
  73. 2022: Erik Jones
  74. 2023: Kyle Larson

Edited by Yash Soni
