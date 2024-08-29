NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

After an eventful Daytona race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, with the Cook Out Southern 500.
The 26th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the sixth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 1) 367-lap race at the 1.366-mile-long track.
Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the winners across NASCAR’s all two national series. In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Darlington Fall race boasts a prize pool of $8,644,143.
Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series races will reward the winner with $1,303,907.
Live action of the Southern 500 can be enjoyed live on NBC Sports, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 6 pm ET.
What is Cook Out Southern 500 prize money for 2024?
All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.
Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Darlington across the Cup and Xfinity Series:
“Purses for Darlington weekend, including all payouts for all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, for Cup all charter payouts for racing and historical performance: Cup: $8,644,143 Xfinity: $1,303,907”
Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Darlington Raceway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time NASCAR Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.
As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $8,644,143, which means a check of around $600,000–800,000.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (August 31) at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, while the main event is on Monday. Practice and qualifying for the final race of the regular season can be watched live on NBC Sports.
List of Cook Out Southern 500 winners
- 1950: Johnny Mantz
- 1951: Herb Thomas
- 1952: Fonty Flock
- 1953: Buck Baker
- 1954: Herb Thomas
- 1955: Herb Thomas
- 1956: Curtis Turner
- 1957: Speedy Thompson
- 1958: Fireball Roberts
- 1959: Jim Reed
- 1960: Buck Baker
- 1961: Nelson Stacy
- 1962: Larry Frank
- 1963: Fireball Roberts
- 1964: Buck Baker
- 1965: Ned Jarrett
- 1966: Darel Dieringer
- 1967: Richard Petty
- 1968: Cale Yarborough
- 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
- 1970: Buddy Baker
- 1971: Bobby Allison
- 1972: Bobby Allison
- 1973: Cale Yarborough
- 1974: Cale Yarborough
- 1975: Bobby Allison
- 1976: David Pearson
- 1977: David Pearson
- 1978: Cale Yarborough
- 1979: David Pearson
- 1980: Terry Labonte
- 1981: Neil Bonnett
- 1982: Cale Yarborough
- 1983: Bobby Allison
- 1984: Harry Gant
- 1985: Bill Elliott*
- 1986: Tim Richmond
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Bill Elliott
- 1989: Dale Earnhardt
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Harry Gant
- 1992: Darrell Waltrip
- 1993: Mark Martin
- 1994: Bill Elliott
- 1995: Jeff Gordon
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Jeff Gordon*
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Jeff Burton
- 2000: Bobby Labonte
- 2001: Ward Burton
- 2002: Jeff Gordon
- 2003: Terry Labonte
- 2004*: Jimmie Johnson
- 2005: Greg Biffle
- 2006: Greg Biffle
- 2007: Jeff Gordon
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Mark Martin
- 2010: Denny Hamlin
- 2011: Regan Smith
- 2012: Jimmie Johnson
- 2013: Matt Kenseth
- 2014: Kevin Harvick
- 2015: Carl Edwards
- 2016: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2017: Denny Hamlin
- 2018: Brad Keselowski
- 2019: Erik Jones
- 2020: Kevin Harvick
- 2021: Denny Hamlin
- 2022: Erik Jones
- 2023: Kyle Larson