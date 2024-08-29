NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Darlington Raceway in 2024?

After an eventful Daytona race, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina, with the Cook Out Southern 500.

The 26th race of the season is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the sixth time at the Darlington Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (September 1) 367-lap race at the 1.366-mile-long track.

Along with the win, there will be monetary rewards for the winners across NASCAR’s all two national series. In 2024, the Cup Series race at the Darlington Fall race boasts a prize pool of $8,644,143.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series races will reward the winner with $1,303,907.

Live action of the Southern 500 can be enjoyed live on NBC Sports, Peacock, and MRN. It will be broadcast on Sunday at 6 pm ET.

What is Cook Out Southern 500 prize money for 2024?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina.

Renowned FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Darlington across the Cup and Xfinity Series:

“Purses for Darlington weekend, including all payouts for all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, for Cup all charter payouts for racing and historical performance: Cup: $8,644,143 Xfinity: $1,303,907”

Cook Out Southern 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Darlington Raceway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse. The remaining purse will be divided among the full-time NASCAR Cup Series' 36 charter teams according to their finishing position, charter status, etc.

As per this assumption, the winner of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $8,644,143, which means a check of around $600,000–800,000.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (August 31) at 12:35 pm ET and 1:20 pm ET, while the main event is on Monday. Practice and qualifying for the final race of the regular season can be watched live on NBC Sports.

List of Cook Out Southern 500 winners

1950: Johnny Mantz 1951: Herb Thomas 1952: Fonty Flock 1953: Buck Baker 1954: Herb Thomas 1955: Herb Thomas 1956: Curtis Turner 1957: Speedy Thompson 1958: Fireball Roberts 1959: Jim Reed 1960: Buck Baker 1961: Nelson Stacy 1962: Larry Frank 1963: Fireball Roberts 1964: Buck Baker 1965: Ned Jarrett 1966: Darel Dieringer 1967: Richard Petty 1968: Cale Yarborough 1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough 1970: Buddy Baker 1971: Bobby Allison 1972: Bobby Allison 1973: Cale Yarborough 1974: Cale Yarborough 1975: Bobby Allison 1976: David Pearson 1977: David Pearson 1978: Cale Yarborough 1979: David Pearson 1980: Terry Labonte 1981: Neil Bonnett 1982: Cale Yarborough 1983: Bobby Allison 1984: Harry Gant 1985: Bill Elliott* 1986: Tim Richmond 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Bill Elliott 1989: Dale Earnhardt 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Harry Gant 1992: Darrell Waltrip 1993: Mark Martin 1994: Bill Elliott 1995: Jeff Gordon 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Jeff Gordon* 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Jeff Burton 2000: Bobby Labonte 2001: Ward Burton 2002: Jeff Gordon 2003: Terry Labonte 2004*: Jimmie Johnson 2005: Greg Biffle 2006: Greg Biffle 2007: Jeff Gordon 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Mark Martin 2010: Denny Hamlin 2011: Regan Smith 2012: Jimmie Johnson 2013: Matt Kenseth 2014: Kevin Harvick 2015: Carl Edwards 2016: Martin Truex Jr. 2017: Denny Hamlin 2018: Brad Keselowski 2019: Erik Jones 2020: Kevin Harvick 2021: Denny Hamlin 2022: Erik Jones 2023: Kyle Larson

