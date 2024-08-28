NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 Qualifying at Darlington: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the superspeedway of Daytona International Speedway to the asphalt track of Darlington Raceway this weekend for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as the 1.366-mile-long track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the sixth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Darlington, South Carolina, at the Cook Out Southern 500.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday, September 1, to compete over 367 laps and 500 miles of thrilling racing at the Darlington Raceway.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500. The Darlington weekend will kick off with a practice session followed by qualifying on Saturday, August 31, which will determine the starting lineup for the final race of the regular season.

Where to watch the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying at Darlington Raceway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying at the Darlington Raceway:

Saturday, August 31, 2024

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:20 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at Darlington Fall are:

USA

The qualifying race for Cook Out Southern 500 will be broadcast live on NBC Sports in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on MRN.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 6:20 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:20 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 10:50 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8:20 pm GMT on Saturday.

Who is leading the NASCAR Cup Series points table after the Coke Zero Sugar 400?

After finishing 28th last week at Daytona International Speedway, Tyler Reddick maintained the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 823 points.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is second with 806 points, followed by Chase Elliott with 805 points, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney with 755 points, and William Byron with 743 points to complete the top five.

