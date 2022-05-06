NASCAR Cup Series: 10 drivers with the most total wins

If you were to ask a motor sports fan which genre of motor racing is the most unpredictable, that person would probably say NASCAR.

Stock car racing in general has many different series and levels in the modern day and age, but how did racing for hours in circles come to be? There was a time back in the day when prohibition laws banned American citizens from consuming alcohol.

Rebels in the southern parts of the country made runs to the Mexican border in their souped-up cars to bootleg moonshine, which was a form of spirit, just to be able to have a drink or two.

More importantly, selling prohibited goods as we know it came with huge monetary gains, which was enough motivation for these southerners.

Fast forward to today, NASCAR has evolved into a million-dollar sport with fans all over the world. The sport remains in touch with its heritage while being relevant in current times, and it is no small feat.

Few drivers have been able to tame the horse that is the NASCAR Cup Series. The highest echelon in stock car racing, it's the most prestigious drivers racing for the most glory with the best teams.

Ten drivers with the most total NASCAR Cup Series wins

Only the cream of the crop of drivers makes it to the top in the world of stock car racing, where one needs the right equipment, a little bit of luck and a lot of speed to leave a lasting mark.

The following ten drivers showcase the heights of achievement in the sport:

10. Kevin Harvick

The veteran Nascar driver still drives in the Cup Series to this date and has amassed 58 victories to his name with a championship in 2014.

9. Kyle Busch

The two-time Cup Series champion added his name to the top-ten this year at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he clinched his 60th victory.

8. Dale Earnhardt Sr.

People who have never seen a single NASCAR race in their lives also know the name Dale Earnhardt Sr.. This shows the level of impact 'The Intimidator' had on the world. Earnhardt Sr. is a seven-time champion with 76 wins to his name.

7. Cale Yarborough

A Timmonsville, North Carolina native and businessman by profession, Yarborough claimed 83 victories in the sport with three championships to his name.

6. Jimmie Johnson

Arguably the most recognizable face in recent times for his switch to the NTT IndyCar Series, Johnson dominated the NASCAR world with seven championships and 83 victories over his career.

5. Bobby Allison

Miami, Florida native Bobby Allison made his mark in the stock car racing world with his 84 career victories and the 1983 championship. Tyler Reddick will sport a throwback livery on his Xfinity Series car this weekend, remembering Allison.

4. Darrell Waltrip

NASCAR champion turned commentator, Darrell Waltrip became the voice of the sport with his signature 'Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, Let's Go Racing!' phrase. He has three championships and 84 wins to his name.

3. Jeff Gordon

Jeff Gordon acts as the vice president for the Hendrick Motorsports team after retiring from an illustrious career with four chapmionships and 93 wins to his name.

2. David Pearson

Spartanburg, South Carolina native David Pearson holds the record for the second-most wins in history. His tally stands at 105 victories with three championships to his name.

1. Richard 'The King' Petty

Richard Petty isn't known as 'The King' for nothing, as the greatest of all time holds the highest number of wins in the highest echelon of stock car racing at an astonishing 200 victories. Petty also has seven championship wins just to add a cherry on top of the cake.

Watch NASCAR go live from Drlington Raceway this weekend for the Goodyear 400.

