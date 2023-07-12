NASCAR Cup Series: Corey LaJoie set to extend his Spire Motorsports contract, according to reports

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, reports that Spire Motorsports is close to signing a multi-year contract extension with Corey LaJoie to continue driving the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the team. According to Bianchi’s, the contract is expected to be signed in the next few weeks.

Corey LaJoie is having a career-best season in NASCAR’s top-level series as compared to previous seasons. He has an average finish of 19.7 this season, five places higher than last year’s average of 24.3. He currently sits at 24th place in the Cup Series points table with 337 points and in contention for his first series victory.

With seven races left in the 2023 regular NASCAR Cup Series season, the 31-year-old believes that he still has a chance to get a win and secure his first playoffs spot.

Speaking to media on last Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, LaJoie said:

“We’re just performing to what we all thought we were capable of. I think we still have some ways to go. I think we have opportunities to sneak a win out here, either at Atlanta or Daytona at the end of the regular season and just keep going consistent. And this pace is starting to come more and more consistent. So it’s nice to see. I think we still have some more room to grow.”

The #7 Chevrolet driver has performed much better as compared to several drivers from bigger Cup teams by average finish this season,

“Future stuff will take care of itself” – Corey LaJoie spoke about his future plans at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Last week, Corey LaJoie’s Spire Motorsports signed a multi-year deal with Gainbridge to serve them as a primary sponsor in 16 races for either LaJoie or teammate Ty Dillon.

Speaking about his 2024 plans at Atlanta, LaJoie said he just wants to continue his momentum of good performance from one week to another to grow as a team and future parts will settle automatically.

LaJoie said:

“I got a hard enough time looking at what I’m eating for dinner, let alone next year,” LaJoie said Saturday when asked about his 2024 plans. “You know if you perform well this week and translate that to next week and continue to build upon what we’re doing and what we’re growing as a team, the future stuff will take care of itself.”

Catch Corey LaJoie in action at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2023.

