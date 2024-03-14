NASCAR Food City 500 Qualifying: Where to watch, Time, TV Schedule, and everything you need to know

NASCAR is shifting from the tri-oval shaped Phoenix Raceway to concrete surface of Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Food City 500.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 0.533-mile short track will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022. Fresh off the weekend in Arizona, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Bristol in the eventful Food City 500.

A total of 36 Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday to compete over 500 laps and 266.5 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, there’s a lot of action that will take place this weekend. The practice session is followed by qualifying which will be held to determine the starting lineup for the fifth race of the season.

Christopher Bell, the driver of the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won last year’s Food City 500 (Food City Dirt Race).

Where to watch the 2024 Food City 500 qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Food City 500 qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

5:00 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

Time and live streaming details for the qualifying race:

USA

The qualifying race for Bristol weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 9:50 pm ET.

Canada

Canada viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:50 pm ET

India

Indian fans can catch the live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV with a VPN at 3:20 pm ET on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 11:50 pm ET.

Who is in the top 5 of the points table after the Shriners Children’s 500?

After finishing P5 during last weekend’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney gained the top spot in the points table with 151 points.

Kyle Larson stands second with 141 points, followed by Martin Truex jr. with 141 points, William Byron with 134 points, and Tyler Reddick with 130 points to complete the top five.