NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday (August 25) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a qualifying race before concluding their day with the main event on Friday.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Friday at 5:05 pm ET, which will be followed by the Cook Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies with mostly a high temperature of 87 degrees, and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 25, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

12 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps and 250 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Series race will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports app, and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

Chandler Smith - 41.000 Austin Hill - 40.650 Riley Herbst - 39.950 BJ McLeod - 35.750 JJ Yeley - 35.300 Ty Dillon - 34.650 Brennan Poole - 33.850 Josh Berry - 32.700 Harrison Burton - 32.100 Chase Briscoe - 31.050 Aric Almirola - 28.250 Erik Jones - 28.050 Austin Dillon - 27.450 Michael McDowell - 24.750 Justin Haley - 23.350 Alex Bowman - 22.400 Chase Elliott - 22.100 Daniel Suarez - 22.00 Corey LaJoie - 21.700 Austin Cindric - 20.350 Ryan Preece - 19.900 Kevin Harvick - 18.050 Todd Gilliland - 16.700 Kyle Larson - 15.050 Bubba Wallace - 14.850 Ross Chastain - 14.650 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.500 Joey Logano - 13.000 Kyle Busch - 12.800 Brad Keselowski - 12.750 Ryan Blaney - 10.200 Tyler Reddick - 9.850 AJ Allmendinger - 9.500 Ty Gibbs - 9.500 Chris Buescher - 7.450 Martin Truex Jr - 4.700 Christopher Bell - 3.800 William Byron - 2.300 Denny Hamlin - 2.300

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Daytona International Speedway from August 25 to August 27 on USA and NBC.