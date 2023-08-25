NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 25, 2023 18:08 IST
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday (August 25) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a qualifying race before concluding their day with the main event on Friday.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Friday at 5:05 pm ET, which will be followed by the Cook Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies with mostly a high temperature of 87 degrees, and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Daytona International Speedway:

Friday, August 25, 2023

Garage open

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

12 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps and 250 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Series race will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports app, and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. Chandler Smith - 41.000
  2. Austin Hill - 40.650
  3. Riley Herbst - 39.950
  4. BJ McLeod - 35.750
  5. JJ Yeley - 35.300
  6. Ty Dillon - 34.650
  7. Brennan Poole - 33.850
  8. Josh Berry - 32.700
  9. Harrison Burton - 32.100
  10. Chase Briscoe - 31.050
  11. Aric Almirola - 28.250
  12. Erik Jones - 28.050
  13. Austin Dillon - 27.450
  14. Michael McDowell - 24.750
  15. Justin Haley - 23.350
  16. Alex Bowman - 22.400
  17. Chase Elliott - 22.100
  18. Daniel Suarez - 22.00
  19. Corey LaJoie - 21.700
  20. Austin Cindric - 20.350
  21. Ryan Preece - 19.900
  22. Kevin Harvick - 18.050
  23. Todd Gilliland - 16.700
  24. Kyle Larson - 15.050
  25. Bubba Wallace - 14.850
  26. Ross Chastain - 14.650
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.500
  28. Joey Logano - 13.000
  29. Kyle Busch - 12.800
  30. Brad Keselowski - 12.750
  31. Ryan Blaney - 10.200
  32. Tyler Reddick - 9.850
  33. AJ Allmendinger - 9.500
  34. Ty Gibbs - 9.500
  35. Chris Buescher - 7.450
  36. Martin Truex Jr - 4.700
  37. Christopher Bell - 3.800
  38. William Byron - 2.300
  39. Denny Hamlin - 2.300

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Daytona International Speedway from August 25 to August 27 on USA and NBC.

