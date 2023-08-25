NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Daytona International Speedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are scheduled to be at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday (August 25) for another action-packed racing weekend.
The Xfinity Series drivers will take part in a qualifying race before concluding their day with the main event on Friday.
A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be on the track for the scheduled qualifying session on Friday at 5:05 pm ET, which will be followed by the Cook Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday.
However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted mostly sunny skies with mostly a high temperature of 87 degrees, and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Daytona International Speedway:
Friday, August 25, 2023
Garage open
12 pm ET: Xfinity Series
12 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
3 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
5:05 pm ET – 6:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps and 250 miles)
Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Series race will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports app, and Motor Racing Network (MRN).
Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:
- Chandler Smith - 41.000
- Austin Hill - 40.650
- Riley Herbst - 39.950
- BJ McLeod - 35.750
- JJ Yeley - 35.300
- Ty Dillon - 34.650
- Brennan Poole - 33.850
- Josh Berry - 32.700
- Harrison Burton - 32.100
- Chase Briscoe - 31.050
- Aric Almirola - 28.250
- Erik Jones - 28.050
- Austin Dillon - 27.450
- Michael McDowell - 24.750
- Justin Haley - 23.350
- Alex Bowman - 22.400
- Chase Elliott - 22.100
- Daniel Suarez - 22.00
- Corey LaJoie - 21.700
- Austin Cindric - 20.350
- Ryan Preece - 19.900
- Kevin Harvick - 18.050
- Todd Gilliland - 16.700
- Kyle Larson - 15.050
- Bubba Wallace - 14.850
- Ross Chastain - 14.650
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 14.500
- Joey Logano - 13.000
- Kyle Busch - 12.800
- Brad Keselowski - 12.750
- Ryan Blaney - 10.200
- Tyler Reddick - 9.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 9.500
- Ty Gibbs - 9.500
- Chris Buescher - 7.450
- Martin Truex Jr - 4.700
- Christopher Bell - 3.800
- William Byron - 2.300
- Denny Hamlin - 2.300
Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at Daytona International Speedway from August 25 to August 27 on USA and NBC.