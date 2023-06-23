NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Nashville Superspeedway looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series are scheduled to be at the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday (June 23) for another action-packed weekend kick-off at the 1.33-mile-long oval track.

The Xfinity and Cup drivers will take part in 50 minutes of practice on Friday at 5:35 pm ET and 6:30 pm ET, respectively. The Truck Series is scheduled for practice, followed by qualifying, and will conclude the day with the Rackley Roofing 200.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted partly cloudy with a high of 78 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Nashville Superspeedway:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Garage open

11 am ET: Craftsman Truck Series

3:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

3:30 pm ET – 10:00 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

4:00 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET – 5:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:35 pm ET – 6:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET – 7:20 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8 pm ET: Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles)

Both Cup and Xfinity practice will be broadcast on USA Network. While Truck Series events will be live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the third edition of the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed racing weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 25 at 7 pm ET.

