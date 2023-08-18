NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

The drivers of the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Watkins Glen International on Friday (August 18) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The ARCA Series drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the 100.45 miles main event on Friday. The Watkins Glen International has hosted three ARCA Series races so far - John Finger won the inaugural event in 2001, while Corey Heim and Brandon Jones won in 2021 and 2022.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy weather, with a high of 71 degrees and a 40% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Watkins Glen International:

Friday, August 18, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:15 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps and 100.45 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Series race will be broadcast on FS1, FloRacing, and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 37th annual Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

