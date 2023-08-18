NASCAR Friday schedule: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 18, 2023 20:28 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
The drivers of the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series are scheduled to be at the Watkins Glen International on Friday (August 18) for another action-packed racing weekend.

The ARCA Series drivers will take part in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the 100.45 miles main event on Friday. The Watkins Glen International has hosted three ARCA Series races so far - John Finger won the inaugural event in 2001, while Corey Heim and Brandon Jones won in 2021 and 2022.

However, Friday’s weather forecast predicted thunderstorms early with mostly cloudy weather, with a high of 71 degrees and a 40% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA Series race.

NASCAR's full Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International

Here’s the complete schedule for Friday’s on-track action across the NASCAR races at the Watkins Glen International:

Friday, August 18, 2023

Garage open

9 am ET: Xfinity Series

12 pm ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

Track activity

3 pm ET – 4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

4:15 pm ET – 4:35 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series race (41 laps and 100.45 miles)

Friday’s NASCAR ARCA Series race will be broadcast on FS1, FloRacing, and Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Entry list

Here’s the entry list for the 37th annual Go Bowling At The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Mike Rockenfeller
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend in Watkins Glen from August 18 to August 20 on NBC.

