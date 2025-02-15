NASCAR Insider shares image of NBA icon Shaq’s incredibly big fire suit in Jimmie Johnson-led LMC colours

Kelly Crandall, a NASCAR veteran journalist, posted a picture of NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal's fire suit on X. The colors were inspired by his former team, the Orlando Magic's jersey.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal created a unique design for Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 Carvana Toyota for the Daytona 500, taking inspiration from his Orlando Magic uniform. This collaboration began with a lighthearted online exchange and a free throw contest between O'Neal and Johnson, where the winner would get to design Johnson's car.

O'Neal came out on top in the competition, which also earned him his own NASCAR Cup Series fire suit. The car featured pinstripes, a stylish color scheme, and the famous Dunkman logo on the hood, reflecting the look of O'Neal's basketball uniform from the 1990s.

Kelly Crandell shared the picture of Shaq's fire suit:

"Shaq is here. Well, his fire suit is.", the NASCAR insider tweeted.

The design was unveiled at Shaq's Fun House in New Orleans. Johnson, who is set to compete in two Cup Series races this season, will achieve 700 career starts if he qualifies for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. O'Neal's entry into NASCAR contributes to the increasing presence of NBA personalities in the sport, alongside figures such as Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan.

"I’m sticking to my word": Jimmie Johnson revealed Shaquille O'Neal-designed car for the Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, revealed his Shaquille O'Neal-designed paint scheme for the Daytona 500 in a humorous video shared on social media.

The video revealing the paint scheme featured the 7'1" O'Neal playfully attempting to fit inside Johnson's car, highlighting the contrast in their sizes. Johnson acknowledged the bet, stating he was "sticking to his word" by showcasing the design at the Daytona 500.

Jimmie Johnson shared the video with the caption:

"Well, a bet’s a bet… @SHAQ designed it, and I’m sticking to my word. See it on track February 16th! #Daytona500"

Jimmie Johnson, born September 17, 1975, is an American professional auto racing driver celebrated as one of NASCAR's greatest. He has won seven Cup championships, tying him with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time.

A two-time Daytona 500 winner in 2006 and 2013, he has already qualified for this year's race. Currently a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club alongside Richard Petty, Johnson competed full-time in the Cup Series for 19 seasons, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

This year's Daytona 500 marks Johnson's third attempt at the race behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota since returning to part-time racing in 2023.

