NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip returns to Briston for one more "boogity, boogity, boogity"

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is set to make a return to the FOX broadcasting booth for this weekend's Food City Dirt Race.

The 75-year-old former stock car driver and broadcaster is set to come out of retirement for a race at his favorite track, Bristol Motor Speedway.

Waltrip retired from NASCAR completely in 2019, but is set to join former colleague Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer for a one last 'Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, Let's Go Racing!'

Waltrip made his feelings clear when asked about calling a dirt race and ecstatically said:

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to drop in and call the Bristol Dirt Race. When FOX first asked me, I was super excited because Bristol is, by far, my favorite track. If I could pick just one race to call, it would be Bristol. The track is honoring Easter with a special celebration service, and we’ll top it off with a great race that evening.”

Looking back at his career, the two-time Cup Series champion recalled his days racing on dirt and said:

“I won a few dirt races early in my career before they did away with the dirt track near me at the time, and I called Prelude to the Dream races at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway.”

It remains to be seen how the Next Gen car will react to the loose surface. It will be the first time the new 18-inch tires will also run the race distance.

Waltrip is certain that the track is going to throw a wrench in the works for the teams, only to make it more exciting for those watching.

Joey Logano looks for back to back wins at NASCAR's 2022 Food City Dirt Race

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the inaugural Food City Dirt race in 2021 when he drove his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang into Victory Lane. The 31-year-old driver came off a close second-place finish at Martinsville Speedway last weekend.

He made history one season ago. @joeylogano heads to @BMSupdates looking for back-to-back wins on dirt!

Catch the Food City Dirt race live from Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.

